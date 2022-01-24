Australians plough record cash into managed funds

Australian investors put almost three times as much cash into managed equity funds in 2021 as they did in 2020, according to the latest Fund Flow Index from Calastone.

Fund inflows rose to $35.7 billion across all assets in 2021, up from $13.6 billion in 2019 and 2020.

Equity fund inflows soared 174% to $15.0 billion, up from $5.5 billion in 2020. This dramatic increase for Australian fund flows was in line with global peers.

Almost two thirds of Australian equity fund purchases, $9.6 billion, took place in the second half of the year, as the vaccine programme encouraged hopes that the pandemic was coming to an end.

Calastone said the late start of the Australian vaccination drive likely meant that the surge in inflows in Australia took place a little later than in the UK, Europe, and Asia. But most of the buying was still in the first half of the year.

July was the most positive month of all in Australia, Calastone reported, but net inflows fell in each of the following months - from $3.1 billion in July to just $1 billion in December.

Enthusiasm for investing likely dwindled at the end of the year as both rising inflation and the sudden appearance of the Omicron variant in November dampened investors' spirits.

"Australians have saved in record amounts during the pandemic, stowing away a seventh of their disposable income in 2020/21, almost three times more than in 2019," Calastone head of APAC Ross Fox said.

"They were rather cautious with all this cash in the first year of the pandemic. But by 2021, as a clearer exit route emerged in the form of vaccines, fund flows responded dramatically.

"The flood of capital into managed funds in 2021 is a direct consequence of both higher risk appetite and piles of ready cash on household balance sheets. They are not alone. Investors around the world have behaved in a similar way."