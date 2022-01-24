NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Australians plough record cash into managed funds

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  MONDAY, 24 JAN 2022   12:13PM

Australian investors put almost three times as much cash into managed equity funds in 2021 as they did in 2020, according to the latest Fund Flow Index from Calastone.

Fund inflows rose to $35.7 billion across all assets in 2021, up from $13.6 billion in 2019 and 2020.

Equity fund inflows soared 174% to $15.0 billion, up from $5.5 billion in 2020. This dramatic increase for Australian fund flows was in line with global peers.

Almost two thirds of Australian equity fund purchases, $9.6 billion, took place in the second half of the year, as the vaccine programme encouraged hopes that the pandemic was coming to an end.

Calastone said the late start of the Australian vaccination drive likely meant that the surge in inflows in Australia took place a little later than in the UK, Europe, and Asia. But most of the buying was still in the first half of the year.

July was the most positive month of all in Australia, Calastone reported, but net inflows fell in each of the following months - from $3.1 billion in July to just $1 billion in December.

Enthusiasm for investing likely dwindled at the end of the year as both rising inflation and the sudden appearance of the Omicron variant in November dampened investors' spirits.

"Australians have saved in record amounts during the pandemic, stowing away a seventh of their disposable income in 2020/21, almost three times more than in 2019," Calastone head of APAC Ross Fox said.

"They were rather cautious with all this cash in the first year of the pandemic. But by 2021, as a clearer exit route emerged in the form of vaccines, fund flows responded dramatically.

"The flood of capital into managed funds in 2021 is a direct consequence of both higher risk appetite and piles of ready cash on household balance sheets. They are not alone. Investors around the world have behaved in a similar way."

Read more: Calastone
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Calastone partners with Microsoft for fund, data services
Pandemic stokes investor appetite
Pendal to use Calastone order routing
Dimensional to use Calastone solution
Active funds quell passive flows
COVID-19 spurs proactive investing: Study
Carlyle buys into Calastone, ups Link bid
Millennials jump on COVID-19 volatility
Calastone inks JP Morgan deal
Aussie funds bleed $4bn in March

Editor's Choice

Pallas Capital markets new fund

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Pallas Capital has introduced a new short term fund that will invest in real estate assets in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane.

Financial services vulnerable to insider cybersecurity threats

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
A new study on the prevalence of insider cybersecurity threats, conducted by the Ponemon Institute, has revealed just how much insider attacks are costing financial services firms.

Mayfair 101 files new appeal

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Mayfair 101 has confirmed it will appeal the 2021 Federal Court decision that found its advertising misled and deceived investors.

Environmental goals edge out social issues

KARREN VERGARA
Sustainable investors tend to favour environmental-themed strategies over social ones as the former is more tangible and easier to measure.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Bryce Quirk
Chief Distribution Officer
Colonial First State
Anu Menon
Business Development Manager
Australian Executor Trustees
Phil Usher
Chief Executive Officer
First Nations Foundation

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Bhanu Singh

HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT AND SENIOR PORTFOLIO MANAGER
DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS
Bhanu Singh is a rare breed in 2021, having been with the same company for his entire career. He tells Elizabeth McArthur how Dimensional won his loyalty, and how he plans to earn the loyalty of others.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.