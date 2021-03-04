Australian recovery has been outstanding: La Trobe Financial

Attendees of the Financial Standard Chief Economist Forum in Sydney have been reassured that Australia's economic recovery has not just been good - it's been very good.

That's according to La Trobe Financial chief investment officer and deputy chief executive Chris Andrews, who told delegates that despite the damning effects of COVID-19 on economies around the world, Australia's rebound has been phenomenal.

"Trying to summarise the domestic economic outlook for Australia over the most remarkable 12 months is a very tall order," Andrews said.

"In a nutshell it has been good, very good. It's far better than any of us had a right to expect 12 months ago."

Andrews said that while there are some issues surely to arise in the longer term, as a whole Australia has fared extremely well in the economic shock caused by the pandemic and its ensuing lockdowns.

Close to a year ago to the day, the severity of COVID-19 was hitting governments and markets around the world, resulting in domestics economies going into a freefall.

Andrews said despite Australia's GDP "tanking" in March 2020, and then plummeting in June, with the largest quarterly fall in Australian economic history, the rebound has been a classic 'V' shape.

"This has genuinely been a 'V' shaped recovery. We saw a lot of skepticism about this through the second half of last year, although it was becoming increasingly obvious that virtually every data print was coming in well ahead of expectations," he said.

"Even yesterday's December quarter GDP coming in a 3.1%, ahead of consensus of 2.5%. So, there was a lot of skepticism about [the recovery] right up until the end of 2020."

Andrews said that leaving behind the concerns of last year, the consensus across market economists in key institutions is for GDP in 2021 to come in as a strong 3% to 4% growth.

Despite the positive attitude, Andrews said there are several headwinds to watch out for over the course of the year including rolling lockdowns, the end of stimulus measures like JobKeeper and the ongoing migration pause.

Andrews urged states to follow in the footsteps of New South Wales in containing COVID-19 outbreaks to minimise the need for more lockdown measures.

"Lockdowns are doing real damage to our economy. The damage can result in permanent wealth destruction," Andrews said.

"New South Wales has mastered the art of managing inevitable outbreaks without widespread lockdowns and the other states need to catch up."

Additionally, Andrews said that while the ceasing of JobKeeper will have an effect on businesses, overall, it is not likely to cause too much damage.

"There is a strong case for extending JobKeeper on a select basis, think CBD cafes and internationally facing tourism businesses et cetera, but the reality is the vast majority of income support has been removed from the economy with no ill effects," he explained.

"So, while there is a risk at a micro level with individual businesses, we don't see the removal of income support as having a material effect on aggregate outcomes."

The final anticipated headwind, the lack of migration, Andrews believes will be the biggest issue facing Australia.

"We know that turning migration on will be a near-term government priority, but in the meantime, it is a clear demand-side headwind," he said.

Andrews said financial advisers' role, going through 2021, it to help their clients balance the tailwinds and headwinds facing Australia's recovery.

"In our view, the probability is that 2021 will be defined by the interplay between the headwinds and tailwinds and the balance of that probability is far stronger than any of us had expected when we saw the damage inflicted on our economy last year," Andrews said.

"It is really important advisers stay alert during this year to deliver robust and resilient portfolios for their clients."

