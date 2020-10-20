NEWS
Investment
Australia among strongest on governance
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 20 OCT 2020   12:08PM

New research from the Calvert Institute has identified the countries with the strongest and weakest corporate governance practices, with Australia among the top of the pack.

Calvert examined 10 governance factors, including accounting risks and shareholder rights, across 8500 companies in 72 countries to see how governance materially impacts financial performance.

It found that the impact governance factors had on corporate financial performance differed depending on the strengths of rules and practices in the country the businesses were based in.

For example, Austria, Canada, Finland and France were found to have strong governance practices but weak rules in place.

Meanwhile, Chile, Columbia, the UAE, Pakistan and Poland had both weak practices and weak rules.

Japan, Hong Kong, China and India were among the countries with strong rules but weak governance practices.

According to the research, Australia sat among the group of countries with both strong practices and strong rules.

Australia's peers in this group were Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Ireland, Israel, Netherlands, Norway, South Africa, the US and UK.

The 10 governance factors Calvert looked at included accounting risk, audit oversight, board effectiveness, board independence, director elections, ownership structure, pay figures, pay oversight, pay performance alignment and shareholder rights.

For those in the same governance cluster as Australia (strong practices and strong rules) the most material governance factors were found to be pay performance alignment, board effectiveness and accounting risk.

For those with weak practices and weak rules the most important factors were ownership structure and pay figures.

"The country-level cluster classifications outlined in this research serve as a foundation for further research that investigates the relationship between corporate governance and financial performance," the Calvert research found.

"Given the amount of publicly available information on the governance topic, this research guides company-level assessments toward those factors that are financially material depending upon where a company is domiciled.

"We think these findings can empower the broader investment community to more meaningfully integrate corporate governance assessments into investment and engagement decisions."

Read more: Calvert Institute
