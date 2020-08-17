ASIC winds up illegal land banking scheme

The Federal Court has made orders to wind up an investment group which swindled 270 investors of more than $10 million in an illegal unregistered land banking scheme.

ASIC will wind up Askk Investment Group following an extensive investigation.

The court found the investment scheme, which related to the purchase of land at Lot 2, 615 Hume Highway in Beveridge, Victoria, was not registered under the Corporations Act and subsequently has been ordered to be wound up.

The decision comes after ASIC alleged that Askk raised more than $11 million from 200 members to help fund the purchase of the land from October 2017.

The land was set to be sub-divided into residential blocks and then transferred to each investor per $200,000 contribution.

ASIC said the money paid to Askk was pooled and used to pay part of the purchase price of the land.

"ASIC understands that most of the investors' money has been paid to a company called Old Hume Pty Ltd under a contract of sale signed by Askk to purchase the land," it said.

Old Hume was not the registered proprietor of the land but had itself entered into a contract of sale to buy the land from another person, ASIC alleged.

"This conduct put substantial funds at risk for investors who were not afforded the protections of a lawfully registered scheme," ASIC deputy chair Daniel Crennan said.

"This action provides an example of ASIC's enforcement approach when consumers' funds are put at risk by illegal schemes."

Old Hume is required to repay all monies paid by Askk under the purported contract of sale for the land. It has already paid $3,257,479.43 and $63,559.97 to the liquidator, with the remaining $9.75 million due to be paid by 16 October 2021.

Previously, a group of approximately 60 investors applied to adjourn ASIC's hearing, however, the corporate watchdog claimed "that application was not supported by any affidavit material, let alone affidavit material to indicate that there may be some point to the adjournment other than to give the investors time to consider what position they may wish to take in relation to the wind up application".

The adjournment was subsequently refused.

Askk itself did not oppose the winding up of the scheme, nor did it oppose the order to be wound up itself.

Deloitte Financial Advisory's Timothy Norman and Salvatore Algeri were appointed liquidators of the scheme.