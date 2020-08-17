NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Regulatory
ASIC winds up illegal land banking scheme
BY ALLY SELBY  |  MONDAY, 17 AUG 2020   12:25PM

The Federal Court has made orders to wind up an investment group which swindled 270 investors of more than $10 million in an illegal unregistered land banking scheme.

ASIC will wind up Askk Investment Group following an extensive investigation.

The court found the investment scheme, which related to the purchase of land at Lot 2, 615 Hume Highway in Beveridge, Victoria, was not registered under the Corporations Act and subsequently has been ordered to be wound up.

The decision comes after ASIC alleged that Askk raised more than $11 million from 200 members to help fund the purchase of the land from October 2017.

Sponsored by Insight Investment
Towards a perfect currency solution

The land was set to be sub-divided into residential blocks and then transferred to each investor per $200,000 contribution.

ASIC said the money paid to Askk was pooled and used to pay part of the purchase price of the land.

Sponsored Video
Eaton Vance on ESG relevance to successful credit investing

"ASIC understands that most of the investors' money has been paid to a company called Old Hume Pty Ltd under a contract of sale signed by Askk to purchase the land," it said.

Old Hume was not the registered proprietor of the land but had itself entered into a contract of sale to buy the land from another person, ASIC alleged.

"This conduct put substantial funds at risk for investors who were not afforded the protections of a lawfully registered scheme," ASIC deputy chair Daniel Crennan said.

"This action provides an example of ASIC's enforcement approach when consumers' funds are put at risk by illegal schemes."

Old Hume is required to repay all monies paid by Askk under the purported contract of sale for the land. It has already paid $3,257,479.43 and $63,559.97 to the liquidator, with the remaining $9.75 million due to be paid by 16 October 2021.

Previously, a group of approximately 60 investors applied to adjourn ASIC's hearing, however, the corporate watchdog claimed "that application was not supported by any affidavit material, let alone affidavit material to indicate that there may be some point to the adjournment other than to give the investors time to consider what position they may wish to take in relation to the wind up application".

The adjournment was subsequently refused.

Askk itself did not oppose the winding up of the scheme, nor did it oppose the order to be wound up itself.

Deloitte Financial Advisory's Timothy Norman and Salvatore Algeri were appointed liquidators of the scheme.

Read more: ASICFederal CourtAskk Investment GroupOld Hume Pty LtdDaniel CrennanDeloitte Financial Advisory
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
ASIC slammed over SMSF data
Mayfair 101 in damage control
Watchdog warns of celebrity-endorsed bitcoin scams
ASIC terminates illegal investment scheme
Brisbane broker permanently banned
Catherine Brenner case dropped
ASIC puts investment managers on notice over valuations
12 charged in $17m fraud
Hobart adviser cops ban
ASIC will not appeal wagyu and shiraz decision
Editor's Choice
Synchron compliance lead moves to AMP
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:41PM
Synchron's former general manager of legal, risk and compliance has a new role at AMP.
Fiducian posts $10.5m in FY20 profits
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:40PM
ASX-listed Fiducian Group doubled its net inflows to $217 million in FY20, as it posts $10.5 million in statutory net profit after tax for the year.
Mayfair 101 in damage control
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:34PM
Embattled Mayfair 101 has attempted to set the record straight, hitting out at claims chief executive James Mawhinney may attempt to flee the country and at Vasco Trustees over its handling of the IPO Wealth Fund.
Wealthy Aussies panic buy life insurance
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   11:51AM
High net worth investors have resorted to panic buying life insurance products as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic despite low trust in the providers, according to the latest research from GlobalData.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
David Neal
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
IFM INVESTORS PTY LTD
David Neal is one of the most influential investment executives, not just in Australia but across the world. Here, the new IFM Investors chief reflects on the journey so far. Kanika Sood writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something k80YpgNw