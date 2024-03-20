ASIC bans Queensland financial adviser

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has permanently banned Queensland-based financial adviser Shane Rose.

Rose has been banned from providing any financial services, performing any function involved in the carrying on of a financial services business and from controlling an entity that carries on a financial services business.

ASIC said that between February 2021 and January 2023, while an authorised representative and responsible manager of Octillion Partner Pty Ltd, Rose recommended six self-managed superannuation fund (SMSF) clients to invest their superannuation in a financial product.

ASIC found that Rose engaged in conduct that was dishonest, determining Rose knew funds had been deposited for the purpose of investing in a financial product and that he "knowingly and dishonestly applied those funds for purposes other than which they were invested".

ASIC also found that Rose was not a fit and proper person to participate in the financial services industry because "his dishonest actions showed serious incompetence and irresponsibility, and that he is likely to contravene financial services law in future".

Prior to Octillion Partners, Rose was licensed through MyPlanner Professional Services and was not able to provide advice on SMSFs. According to the ASIC Financial Adviser Register, while at MyPlanner, he failed to meet the annual CPD requirements. MyPlanner had its licence cancelled by ASIC in 2020 after two-year battle that began when ASIC surveillance found it was providing poor financial advice and wasn't adequately supervising representatives.

Rose's banning has been recorded on ASIC's banned and disqualified register, though he has the right to appeal to the Administrative Appeals Tribunal for a review of ASIC's decision.