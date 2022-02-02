ASFA names new chair

The Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia appointed a new chair as the incumbent steps down after a two-year term.

Gary Dransfield takes the seat effective February 23, replacing Michael Easson who will retire from the role.

Dransfield is currently a non-executive director of the Australian Financial Complaints Authority and Hollard Insurance.

He led the Insurance Council of New Zealand for four years is the former chief executive of Suncorp's Australian insurance business.

Dransfield also spent time in leadership roles at IAG, Lend Lease, Vero Insurance, and AMP.

ASFA director Chris Davies commented that Dransfield's experience in leading financial organisations, industry associations, regulators and government bodies will be invaluable as the board pursues its priorities.

"He is equipped with deep functional expertise in marketing, sales, distribution, corporate/government affairs, product manufacturing, operations and IT which will position him well as the superannuation industry navigates substantial changes to the global economy, industry consolidation, community expectations, regulatory frameworks and the associated complexity," Davies said.

On Easson's departure, Davies said he made a valuable contribution during a period of significant legislative and regulatory change for the industry - providing leadership and guidance in dealing with a range of complex issues.

"We wish him well for his future endeavours," he added.