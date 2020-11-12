APRA eases hard caps in revamped executive pay

A new draft of APRA's remuneration guidelines has scrapped its original plan to cap financial measures' contribution to executives' variable remuneration at 50%.

Instead the boards will be able to assign a "material weight" to how much of an executive's variable pay should come from their performance on non-financial measures.

It is paired with a risk and conduct modifier that can potentially reduce variable remuneration to zero, APRA said in the revised draft for the Prudential Standard CPS 511 Remuneration (revised CPS 511).

The non-financial measures (like potential detriment to consumers) were a focus at the Banking Royal Commission, which eventually made three recommendations on the subject.

What qualifies as "material" is not defined in the report, said Swinburne Law School senior lecturer Helen Bird.

"It was a big step to go down the prescribed cap path. It was the first time it was proposed," Bird said of putting hard caps.

Bird said boards should make public how non-financial components of executive pay were calculated to improve transparency and what risk and conduct modifications/adjustments were made afterwards.

But what the move away from a hard cap to a "material weight" will mean remains to be seen.

Bird said "material" is used in other prudential standards relating to risk but is not defined as such in corporations law.

"I've seen evidence that 25% of remuneration from non-financial factors - shareholders have been quite critical of such of such schemes in the past. There are two issues, how you measure non-financial risk and what weight you assign to it.