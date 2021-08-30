Antares hires from Dimensional

MLC Asset Management's Antares has appointed a fixed income portfolio manager, hiring from Dimensional Fund Advisors.

Gillian Wilson will join Antares's fixed income team on September 13.

Wilson leaves Dimensional after nearly 13 years with the firm. Most recently, she oversaw its Australian fixed income desk which has over $8 billion in assets under management.

Prior to Dimensional, she spent five years at Macquarie Group in funds management.

"We are delighted to welcome Gillian to the team. She brings deep, hands-on fixed income portfolio management experience and will make a strong contribution to managing Antares fixed income's existing portfolios as well as building the Antares' institutional and retail client investment solutions," Antares fixed income Mark Kiely said.

Kiely has been with MLC since 1993, and in March 2020 took over as the head of Antares fixed income as Ken Hyman handed over the leadership responsibilities. Hyman still remains with the business.

Antares's fixed income team manages $29 billion in investor assets and sits within MLC Asset Management.

In all, Antares managed $33.4 billion in total at June end. Bulk of this ($27.9 billion) was in fixed income while about $5.5 billion was in Australian equities.

It is owned by MLC Asset Management, which is now owned by IOOF.

A spokesperson for Dimensional said Wilson's departure will not have a material impact on the portfolio's management, and it plans to add to the fixed income team in coming months.

Dimensional portfolio manager Timo Zauner has taken over Wilson's day-to-day portfolio management responsibilities. He has 14 years of industry experience, including the last four at Dimensional.

"Gill made a strong contribution in her 13 years at Dimensional and we wish her every success in her new position," the spokesperson said.

"...Due to the team-based approach and consistent global processes that Dimensional employs, Gillian's departure will have no material impact on the management of portfolios. We plan to add further resources to the fixed interest team over the coming months, through both external hires and internal appointments."