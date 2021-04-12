NEWS
Investment
Amundi revamps climate fund
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  MONDAY, 12 APR 2021   12:28PM

The European asset manager has launched a new fixed income strategy for its Just Transition for Climate fund to now incorporate the social aspects involved with moving to a low-carbon economy.

The Just Transition for Climate fund, previously the Amundi Responsible Investing- Green Bonds, is the first fund to be fully aligned with the transition to reduce the carbon footprint and to support issuers with their transition.

The fund will select corporate bonds from the Bloomberg Barclays Euro Aggregate Corporate index and is refined using negative screening and ensure the issuers have a goal to reduce their carbon footprint.

The strategy has shifted from fighting global warming to ensuring that the transition to cleaner energy does not have a negative social impact.

As such, the Just Transition fund will ensure that employees that will be involved in industries that need restructuring can find new jobs and that consumer goods are accessible at low prices.

In addition, the fund aims to ensure the costs and benefits of the transition are shared and that stakeholders participate in constructive dialogue about the transition.

Issuers will be given a "Just Transition" rating to measure the performance relative to their peers on specific social issues.

Amundi head of the institutional and corporate clients division & ESG Jean-Jacques Barberis said within the Paris Agreement the concept of a fair transition is central to net-zero economies.

"There will be no transition if it is not socially acceptable. The social dimension of the transition is therefore becoming increasingly important for investors," he said.

"The Just Transition for Climate fund is the first attempt to provide investors with a unique solution to measure and integrate the financial risks associated with climate change and use their investments for an inclusive transition in line with the Paris Agreement."

As a part of the strategy, Amundi will continuously engage with the portfolio companies and send an annual letter to them to courage transition objectives and commit resources.

