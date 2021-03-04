AMP launches new intra-fund advice offer

AMP has launched a new intra-fund financial advice offering focused on retirement.

The retirement health check will be available to members of AMP's Super Directions Fund at no additional cost.

It is a phone-based service that aims to provide members with a simple, fast conversation that might help them clear up some issues around retirement goals and options.

AMP said its own financial wellness research indicates 44% of Australians are concerned about not having enough money to retire and one in three are worried about how market events could impact their superannuation.

"Retirement is a critical period in our lives and the retirement income system is complex so it's crucial people get access to information, guidance and good advice," AMP general manager, workplace super engagement Stephen Owen said.

"The new offer will help our members take more control of their retirement, in particular, the critical and sometimes complex transition from our working lives into retirement."

He added that the COVID-19 pandemic increased awareness around financial security for many Australians, but that work still has to be done to turn that into positive action.

"Encouragingly, people recognise the importance of planning for retirement, albeit are unsure where to begin. COVID-19 has also acted as a wake-up call, with more Australians setting goals and planning for their futures," Owen said.

"The challenge is turning this positive intent into action, which is where the health check comes in, arming members with important information about the changes they can make now, even small ones, that can amount to big benefits later in life."

The new offering will sit within AMP's Super Simple Advice intra-fund advice service and will be managed in-house.