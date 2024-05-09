Newspaper icon
Regulatory

AFCA and CSLR sign MoU

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 9 MAY 2024   12:24PM

The Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA) and Compensation Scheme of Last Resort (CSLR) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) setting out how they will work together to support a fair and efficient financial services sector.

The MoU reflects the parties' intention to maintain a proactive, open, and collaborative relationship to effectively perform their respective functions as defined by legislation.

It acknowledges the importance of consultation and cooperation in the discharge of their responsibilities and governs the administrative arrangements between them.

The MoU was signed by AFCA's chief ombudsman and chief executive David Locke and CSLR chief executive David Berry.

"The CSLR and AFCA have clearly defined, and distinct roles governed by our respective legislation and rules," Locke said.

"Consultation and cooperation will be important in effectively discharging our responsibilities."

Berry said: "For the CSLR to support victims of financial misconduct, it is vital we have clear and transparent procedures in place with AFCA to support effective and efficient outcomes."

The CSLR began operation last month.

Its role is to provide compensation to eligible consumers, where the consumer has a determination issued by AFCA, the financial firm has not paid the consumer in full in accordance with the determination, and the consumer has otherwise been unable to recover the compensation.

AFCA is an independent, not-for-profit ombudsman service for the financial services sector. Its external dispute resolution service helps consumers and small businesses resolve complaints with financial firms in banking and finance, investments and advice, insurance, and superannuation.

