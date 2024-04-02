Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

CSLR kicks off, 2k await compensation

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 2 APR 2024   12:27PM

The Compensation Scheme of Last Resort (CSLR) today opened its doors, ready to compensate about 2000 claimants who have long waited for redress.

Inaugural CSLR chief executive David Berry told a media briefing: "We look forward to supporting a number of people who previously haven't had access to any sort of recourse to help them recover some of the funds that they may have lost. We're looking forward to being able to assist them through that process."

The CSLR's remit is limited to four areas: credit intermediaries, such as mortgage brokers, credit providers, such as lenders, financial advisers, and general securities dealers, or stock exchange organisations. The maximum compensation amount is $150,000.

One major criticism of the CSLR is that it does not consider managed investment schemes (MIS).

Sponsored by Macquarie Asset
Fixed income ETFs: The opportunity is now

It also overlooks litigation funding schemes, time-sharing schemes, issues relating to tax treatment, the Corporate Collective Investment Vehicle regime, or the rights and obligations of custodians.

Prior to the CSLR, Berry said there was no opportunity for redress where a determination had been made by the Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA) and the organisation has either refused to pay or been unable to pay.

"Prior to the commencement of the scheme, there was very limited, if not any source of compensation for those people who've experienced some form of financial harm," he said.

For the first year of operations, the CSLR levy is estimated to cost $4.8 million to cover the period from April 2 to 30 June 2024. This will be funded by the government.

The CSLR will pay 11 claims for this period, one of which is for a Dixon Advisory victim.

The second levy estimate, however, totals $24.1 million and will be borne by the sectors it regulates.

Financial advisers will pay the largest chunk of $18.5 million to cover the period between July 1 and 30 June 2025.

CSLR expects to pay 129 claims for this period, of which 86 relate to Dixon Advisory.

The Financial Advice Association Australia (FAAA) slammed the CSLR levy as 15,624 registered advisers will have to fork out about $1200 each.

Berry said: "I totally appreciate that any additional costs for small businesses is not something that people would welcome."

"I would highlight though that the majority of the Dixon cost is being borne by the 10 largest lenders and general insurance; they're fronting up $241 million to support the compensation. I appreciate their position. We are acting in accordance with the legislation; we have worked through what we see is the likely claims which we'll need to pay. And as such, that's the number. We can't really refute that number at the moment."

This amount will cover about 1556 claims Dixon Advisory claims.

Many of the organisations the CSLR will work with are either in administration or in liquidation.

"Where we can, we use all the available information and it really does sit with AFCA being able to get as much information as they can to make that determination," Berry said.

"Once AFCA has made that determination and awarded compensation, if that money is not paid, that's when it will come to us. And we will pretty much stand in for the organisation that either no longer exists or has been unwilling or unable to make the payment."

Commenting on the launch, inaugural CSLR chair Jo-Anne Bloch said: "Previously, compensation options were limited and often inaccessible in cases of insolvency. Large sums were simply written off, with no second chances to recoup the losses. The CSLR provides a crucial safety net."

Read more: CSLRAFCADixon AdvisoryCompensation Scheme of Last ResortAustralian Financial Complaints AuthorityDavid BerryFAAAFinancial Advice Association AustraliaJo-Anne Bloch
VIEW COMMENTS (2)

Related News

Inaugural CSLR levy slugs advisers $18.5m
AFCA flags legal uncertainty on SMSF wholesale test
AFCA secures $40m in refunds
Majority comply with IDR reporting: ASIC
FAAA calls on ATO to provide clarity over advice fees
Coalition appoints shadow assistant treasurer, financial services minister
DASS settlement pending court approval, victims urged to claim
Jo-Anne Bloch to chair CSLR
Canna Campbell slapped with $114k legal bill
Super funds in pole position for expanded advice

Editor's Choice

Former adviser slapped with 12 charges

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:23PM
A former financial adviser has been charged with 12 counts of dishonest conduct for falsifying clients' documents to access their superannuation accounts.

HUB24 growth officer jumps to AZ NGA

ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:53AM
AZ NGA has beefed up its executive team with the newly created role.

Aware Super chair named governor-general

ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:59AM
Samantha Mostyn has been confirmed as the new governor-general.

NZ Super Fund chief investment officer departs

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:05PM
The departure comes just one week after the fund appointed a new chief executive.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
APR
24

Ideas for Impact - Accelerating Australia's Energy Transition 

MAY
14-15

SIAA 2024 

MAY
23

Future Investment Forum 

JUN
6

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
13

Technical Services Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Fiona Mann

HEAD OF LISTED EQUITIES AND ESG
BRIGHTER SUPER
Brighter Super head of listed equities and ESG Fiona Mann was shaped by a childhood steeped in military-like discipline and global nomadism. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach