Investment

Whole of portfolio solutions running hot: BlackRock

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  THURSDAY, 9 FEB 2023   12:43PM

More and more investors are transitioning to a whole of portfolio approach to manage risk exposures, according to BlackRock head of strategy, multi-asset strategies and solutions Katie Petering.

In an exclusive interview with Financial Standard, Petering said that over the last 12 months, almost all BlackRock's clients have moved to a whole of portfolio approach.

"While the phrase has been around for some time, the real embracing of that whole of portfolio solution has really come to fruition over the last 12 months, as the market has deepened from institutional clients to super funds, all the way through to wealth clients," Petering said.

"We see this in the growth of our models business and the models landscape more broadly, as well as our institutional whole portfolio solutions business."

Petering added that clients are also more interested in different risk exposures and the tilts within portfolios.

"Certainly, clients are becoming a lot nimbler and more considered about the risks in their portfolios," she said.

"Previously, there was a lot of focus on stock picking and fund picking, and now it's moved to a whole portfolio view, looking at different risk exposures and being really granular and specific. Usually, that's with the help of a sophisticated manager and obviously sophisticated systems as well."

From a macro point of view, Petering said that BlackRock expects markets to be a lot more volatile moving forward.

"We've moved from a regime that was very steady in terms of low volatility and in terms of macro and market volatility, into a regime that is going to be much more volatile," Petering said.

"As a result, we'll need to be nimbler with portfolio allocations, and there's probably a new playbook that needs to be used... Correlations have broken down, and bonds and equities have been both falling together. Therefore, the traditional correlations and expectations of markets have all changed and we will have to use a new playbook going forward."

She added: "At least until rate hikes settle, macro should continue to drive market behaviour as it did in 2022, and we will need to be a lot more nimble and granular with portfolio exposures as well as risk considerations.

"Obviously, investors will need to be very thoughtful about how they construct their whole of portfolio exposure moving forward."

BlackRockKatie PeteringFinancial Standard
