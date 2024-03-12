WAM Leaders, QV Equities to merge

WAM Leaders, QV Equities to mergeBY ANDREW MCKEAN | TUESDAY, 12 MAR 2024 12:16PM
WAM Leaders (ASX: WLE) is set to acquire QV Equities (ASX: QVE), about six weeks on from the former's initial announcement.
In January, WAM Leaders said it intended to make an off-market takeover bid for QV Equities; associated entities already own close to 16%. It was expected to involve exchanging one WAM Leaders share for every 1.46 QVE shares.
The merger would result in a single investment company with a market capitalisation of $2 billion and 30,000 shareholders.
WAM Leaders' pre-tax net tangible assets are expected to increase by $238.8 million.
WAM Leaders' chair and chief investment officer Geoff Wilson said the board of directors is confident that the Scheme of Arrangement will deliver benefits to shareholders by creating a larger capital and shareholder base.
"This expansion will further enhance WAM Leaders' size and relevance in the market, leading to increased access to market opportunities. It will also increase WAM Leaders' relevance in the marketplace while providing a lower management expense ration as a result of the removal of duplication of expenses such as ASX listing fees, share registry fees, audit fees, compliance costs, and other public listed company costs, as well as a larger pool of assets across which to spread expenses," Wilson said.
Under the Scheme, QVE shareholders will receive new WAM Leaders shares as consideration for their QVE shares. The number of WAM Leaders shares will be determined by a formula based on the pre-tax net tangible assets of both companies.
Alternatively, QVE shareholders may choose to receive cash for their shares at a 2.5% discount.
QVE shareholders will likely be given the opportunity to vote on the Scheme at a meeting to be held in late June.
QVE's share price is up 7.03% currently and up 6.45% over the past year.
WLE share price has remained unchanged and down 6.71% over the past year.
