Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

WAM Leaders, QV Equities to merge

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  TUESDAY, 12 MAR 2024   12:16PM

WAM Leaders (ASX: WLE) is set to acquire QV Equities (ASX: QVE), about six weeks on from the former's initial announcement.

In January, WAM Leaders said it intended to make an off-market takeover bid for QV Equities; associated entities already own close to 16%. It was expected to involve exchanging one WAM Leaders share for every 1.46 QVE shares.

The merger would result in a single investment company with a market capitalisation of $2 billion and 30,000 shareholders.

WAM Leaders' pre-tax net tangible assets are expected to increase by $238.8 million.

WAM Leaders' chair and chief investment officer Geoff Wilson said the board of directors is confident that the Scheme of Arrangement will deliver benefits to shareholders by creating a larger capital and shareholder base.

"This expansion will further enhance WAM Leaders' size and relevance in the market, leading to increased access to market opportunities. It will also increase WAM Leaders' relevance in the marketplace while providing a lower management expense ration as a result of the removal of duplication of expenses such as ASX listing fees, share registry fees, audit fees, compliance costs, and other public listed company costs, as well as a larger pool of assets across which to spread expenses," Wilson said.

Under the Scheme, QVE shareholders will receive new WAM Leaders shares as consideration for their QVE shares. The number of WAM Leaders shares will be determined by a formula based on the pre-tax net tangible assets of both companies.

Alternatively, QVE shareholders may choose to receive cash for their shares at a 2.5% discount.

QVE shareholders will likely be given the opportunity to vote on the Scheme at a meeting to be held in late June.

QVE's share price is up 7.03% currently and up 6.45% over the past year.

WLE share price has remained unchanged and down 6.71% over the past year.

Read more: WAM LeadersQVEQV EquitiesWLEGeoff WilsonMerger
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Philip Lowe joins LIC board
WAM Leaders to make bid for QV Equities
New chair named for Future Generation Global
Hostplus finalises merger with Maritime Super
Aware retires VicSuper brand, expands investment menu
Industry fund merger advances
Senate inquiry to scrutinise proposed franking credit rules
WAM Leaders, AEG to merge
Active Super, Vision Super mull merger
Super funds to reach $1tn by 2040: KPMG

Editor's Choice

New Forests appoints first global head of funds

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:41PM
New Forests has named Macquarie Asset Management (MAM) veteran Michelle Elliot as its global head of funds.

Centuria raises $50m for new fund

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:31PM
Centuria Capital Group has launched a new fund to wholesale investors that targets counter-cyclical opportunities across the property sectors and debt.

HESTA names head of investment execution

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:25PM
HESTA has appointed a former Citi director as its head of investment execution.

Global dividends reached record high in 2023

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:31PM
Global dividends rose 5% on an underlying basis to a record US$1.66 trillion last year.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
13

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
14

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

MAR
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 

MAR
20

Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 

APR
24

Ideas for Impact - Accelerating Australia's Energy Transition 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Brian Parker

CHIEF ECONOMIST
AUSTRALIAN RETIREMENT TRUST
To Brian Parker, the best investment ideas are the ones that make common sense. As chief economist of Australian Retirement Trust, Parker combines his analytical prowess and interpersonal skills to better member education and outcomes. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach