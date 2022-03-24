NEWS
Superannuation

UniSuper makes venture capital play

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 24 MAR 2022   12:20PM

UniSuper, the $106 billion industry fund, has made an investment with a venture capital fund manager.

The fund has invested $75 million with early-stage commercialisation fund manager, Uniseed. The investment will feed into UniSuper's sustainable investment options.

Uniseed was established in 2000 and is now owned by the Universities of Melbourne, Queensland, Sydney, New South Wales and the CSIRO.

It provides seed funding for early-stage research and technology developed by its five partners, with the stated aim of identifying investment opportunities with positive social or environmental impact.

The universities that own Uniseed provide around half of all patents created by research organisations in Australia.

UniSuper chief investment officer John Pearce says that Uniseed was a natural fit and logical choice for the fund.

"UniSuper has always championed Australia's thinkers, creators, and investigators. Uniseed is at the forefront of new start-ups and technologies," Pearce said.

"This is an excellent opportunity for UniSuper to actively participate in the development and commercialisation of research and technology that will shape the future. We look forward to seeing this investment blossom and grow over time."

Under the agreement, UniSuper has committed $75 million into Uniseed which will cover existing projects as well as new developments across industries of the future, such as biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, quantum computing and green energy.

Uniseed chief executive Peter Devine said that UniSuper's investment will unlock more engagement with Australia's growing innovation and start-up sector.

"UniSuper is one of Australia's largest and most respected and innovative super funds, and the capital at its disposal will go a long way to ensuring we can seize opportunities presented by the brilliant minds at Australia's top research organisations," he said.

"This is a further step Uniseed is taking to facilitate commercialisation of Australian research. Today's emergent start-ups are tomorrow's tech and health giants, and with funding from UniSuper we are able to get in at the very early stages of these journeys."

Read more: UniSuperUniseedAustraliaJohn Pearce
