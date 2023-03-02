Newspaper icon
UHNWs wealth in decline: Report

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  THURSDAY, 2 MAR 2023   12:48PM

Challenging markets saw most ultra-high-net-worth individuals' (UHNWI) wealth decline last year, with their collective wealth globally falling by 10% or $14.9 trillion, according to Knight Frank's 2023 Wealth Report.

The report, now in its 17th edition, used findings from Knight Frank's data engineering team, and measured the size of HNWI, UHNWI and billionaire cohorts in more than 200 countries and territories.

Although four in 10 UHNWIs saw their wealth increase in 2022, the overwhelming trend was negative.

"The fall in wealth is unsurprising given the dramatic pivot in monetary policy that culminated in the worst performance for the traditional blended portfolio since the 1930s," Knight Frank said.

Europe saw the largest decline in wealth with a drop of 17%, followed by Australasia with 11% and the Americas by 10%.

Africa and Asia saw the smallest declines with 5% and 7%, respectively.

When it came to portfolio allocations, a third of total UHNWI wealth globally was in residential property, just over a quarter in equities and 21% in commercial property.

Moving forward, and the primary goal for HNWI wealth in 2023 is capital appreciation (31%).

Almost half of HNWIs are looking to increase their portfolios in 2023, and in particular property holdings are likely to increase.

A third of HNWIs are looking to increase their residential holdings, while 28% will seek to increase their commercial property holdings.

In Australia, 24% of UHNWIs said they planned to invest directly in commercial property in 2023, while 18% they will invest indirectly (e.g., through REITS or debt funding).

Despite the economic uncertainty, four in 10 HNWIs are planning to increase travel overseas, and a similar proportion plan to increase personal expenditure on leisure activities.

"Whether due to an ongoing reassessment of lifestyles or continuing pent-up demand from the pandemic, the economic outlook appears brighter," Knight Frank said.

"While there may be elements of 'hunker down and ride it out' with some HNWIs not changing allocations, there will still be healthy activity in global markets, especially among those looking to volatility as an opportunity."

