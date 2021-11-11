U Ethical names chief investment officer

U Ethical Investors has appointed a new chief investment officer, promoting from within.

Jon Fernie has been tapped to take over from James Cook, as the latter looks to retire at the end of the year after five years in the role.

Announcing his intentions, Cook said: "While a lot has been going on across financial markets over the last four and half years, I am proud of the manner in which the team have continued to match the market's dynamic forces with our own developments. Against a highly competitive and uncertain arena, our investment processes and our ethical stance continues to deliver the financial performance and generate the positive impact our investors and stakeholders expect."

Fernie is currently U Ethical's deputy chief investment officer and head of equities, a role he's held since 2017. He was selected as Cook's successor following an extensive external search earlier this year.

Over the last five years, Fernie has been instrumental in the management of both Australian and global equities portfolios, U Ethical said.

He has more than 15 years' experience in financial services, including roles with UBS Wealth Management and Nomura International.

"I look forward to building on the strong investment and ethical outcomes that James has delivered for investors over the last five years," Fernie said.

"We have a great team in place to maintain the momentum and I am excited about the future."

Also commenting, U Ethical chief executive Mathew Browning thanked Cook for his contribution, saying: "James's influence on U Ethical's journey as a best in class ethical investment manager has been profound and enduring and we shall continue to enjoy his legacy for many years to come."

"We wish him every success with the next phase of his life and look forward to keeping in touch."

He also said it was "gratifying" to see Fernie emerge as the best candidate for the position.