Trustees lack urgency, strategy on RIC: Regulators

A joint regulatory review finds that superannuation funds are shrugging off the urgency to offer robust retirement income strategies and are failing to integrate this mandate into their business plans.

One year since the Retirement Income Covenant took effect, a joint examination of 15 trustees by ASIC and APRA reveals that not only are super funds dragging their feet in implementing the covenant, but there is also a lack of quality in what is on offer.

From 1 July 2022, trustees were forced to develop a retirement income strategy to improve long-term outcomes for their members in or approaching retirement.

After grading trustees on how they understood member needs, helped, and executed and oversaw their strategy, APRA and ASIC found that many are struggling to get the fundamentals in place.

There are three areas where trustees are falling short. The first is failing to understand member needs.

Despite drawing on internal and external data sources to help understand member needs, all trustees had "gaps in the critical information they need about their members to inform the development of an effective retirement income strategy", while very few had plans to address such gaps.

Some trustees were reluctant to collect additional data from members directly in fear of inadvertently providing personal financial advice.

The regulators said that collecting information on members, in and of itself, would not result in the provision of financial product advice.

"RSE licensees seeking to avoid providing personal financial advice to their members should therefore focus on the way they communicate about financial products, particularly as the test for personal financial advice can be satisfied even in the absence of knowing a person's objectives, financial circumstances and needs," they said.

Other trustees were concerned about the costs and difficulty of collecting additional data mainly due to the lack of member engagement, privacy and data security concerns. They were also uncertain about how they would use the data.

"We recognise the difficulty for RSE licensees in addressing their data gaps; however, RSE licensees need to think beyond this as to what is possible to form a sufficient understanding of their membership upon which to base their strategy," the regulators said.

Designing fit-for-purpose assistance is the second area that needs improvement as many trustees do not use metrics to track how their members are using the assistance measures and their effectiveness to determine whether any changes are needed.

Implementation was the final area that needs improvement as many trustees do not take concrete actions to tackle their retirement income initiatives and lack quantitative metrics to assess the retirement outcomes resulting from their initiatives.

With a further three million members becoming eligible to draw from their super in the next 10 years, APRA deputy chair Margaret Cole said they should be entitled to rely upon their super fund for assistance as they plan for a sound financial future.

"Some trustees have made a good start, but overall, there has been a lack of progress and insufficient urgency. As more members approach retirement, trustees must step up and deliver both well-considered strategies and action to support members in retirement," Cole said.

ASIC commissioner Danielle Press reminded super funds that helping members achieve good retirement outcomes is the core business for a trustee and the Retirement Income Covenant offers a lot of flexibility for them to effectively support members' needs.

"Trustees must get the fundamentals right - their retirement income strategies must be designed with consumer needs in mind and be evidence-based. They need to be mindful that their members' needs evolve over time and commit to continuously monitoring and improving their approach," Press said.

Not a good verdict: Jones

"Today's report from ASIC and APRA on the implementation of the Retirement Income Covenant shows that the work that needs to be done in the super sector is not just in the insurance space," assistant treasurer Stephen Jones told an industry event in response to the findings.

"Funds should know their members. That's a basic expectation. But the review finds that most funds have identified gaps in the information they need about their members. The majority of RSE licensees cannot even properly assess the retirement outcomes provided to members," he said.

"Some have identified gaps in the assistance offered, but can't spell out what they're going to do about it."

There are some five million Australians who are either retired or approaching retirement, Jones pointed out, adding that the average retirement balance sits at $200,000.

"When the time comes to retire, there are huge decisions to be made about how to manage that money and get the most out of it. Australians expect that their super fund will be ready to help them navigate it," he said.

As super funds grapple to get the fundamentals of the covenant right, they should brace themselves on what broadening the definition of intra-fund advice means for their operations.

Jones told a recent Financial Services Council event that trustees can expect to offer more holistic financial advice as part of the federal government's adoption of the Quality Advice Review recommendations.

Pillar One, which is to remove red tape and streamline the advice process, is the first of three stages that will include the release of draft legislation at the end of this year.

Pillar Two is yet to determine the scope of the information and advice that a fund will offer; the level of competence required to provide that advice; and how the advice will be charged.