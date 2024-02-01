Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Treasury details winners from tax concessions on super contributions

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  THURSDAY, 1 FEB 2024   12:47PM

Treasury analysis shows superannuation contributions in Australia, taxed at concessional rates, significantly favour those with high incomes, in its Tax Expenditures and Insights Statement.

As per the Australian Taxation Office's (ATO) latest statistics, there is a pronounced disparity in the distribution of tax benefits from superannuation contributions and earnings, with higher-income individuals and men receiving the lion's share of advantages.

In a move to address this imbalance, the government, as outlined in the 2023-24 Budget, plans to introduce a 30% tax rate on superannuation earnings over a $3 million threshold. This change, scheduled to commence on 1 July 2025, is initially expected to impact less than 0.5% of Australians.

Under the current system, while employer and personal contributions to super funds are usually taxed at 15%, individuals earning over $250,000 face a 30% rate on contributions exceeding the threshold.

This structure resulted in significant benefits for high earners, with the top income decile receiving 30% of the total benefits, Treasury said.

Conversely, individuals in the lowest income brackets, often reliant on government payments, saw a negative share of benefits due to their average personal tax rates being lower than the 15% concessional rate.

Tax advantages for the wealthy were also evidenced in the concessional taxation of superannuation earnings, where individuals with larger balances and higher personal income tax rates enjoyed disproportionate benefits.

This was most evident among men and older Australians, notably those aged 55 to 69, who've had more time to accumulate their superannuation balances.

Highlighting the gender disparity, men on average received $1,900 from concessional taxation of superannuation contributions compared to $1400 for women. Also, the average benefit from superannuation earnings stood at $1140 for men and $760 for women.

Regarding capital gains tax (CGT) discount for individuals and trusts, Treasury insights yet again indicate a trend favouring higher-income individuals.

Under the existing framework, a 50% CGT exemption is applicable to long-term assets, benefiting over 810,000 people in 2020-21. This tax relief saw a substantial uptick in revenue forgone due to heightened capital gains realisations between 2021 and 2022.

Treasury found that over 1.5 million taxpayers reported capital gains, with more than half enjoying the CGT discount, but the distribution of these benefits was markedly skewed. Top income earners constituted 82% of the total.

Men accounted for 62% of the total benefit from the CGT discount.

Age-wise, the largest portion of the benefits was concentrated among individuals aged 40 to 64.

Read more: TaxSuperannuationTreasuryATO
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Market performance fails to sway retirement confidence: State Street
Australian Ethical FUM hits $9.67bn
SimCorp names new country manager for Australia
Bragg proposes super fund reforms to protect retail investors
Government proposes framework for clearing and settlement services regulation
Treasury releases climate disclosure draft legislation
Prime Super appoints new custodian
Industry funds gear up for brand transformation post-merger
Treasury to refresh financial adviser exam
Fee consent forms, FDS overhaul concerns FAAA

Editor's Choice

Equity Trustees adds more super fund clients

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Equity Trustees has bolstered its books further, taking over as trustee of two more retail super funds.

Inflation falls to 4.1%, RBA weighs rate cut

ANDREW MCKEAN
Annual inflation in December 2023 was 4.1%, down from 5.4% the previous quarter, but still above the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) 2-3% target band.

Westpac loses Ausgrid rate swap case

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The banking giant was found to have engaged in unconscionable conduct in the interest rate swap case borne out of AustralianSuper and IFM Investors' acquisition of part of Ausgrid in 2016.

AI is not the 'Wild West': Longo

CHLOE WALKER
Despite the rapid progress of artificial intelligence (AI), existing obligations around good governance and the provision of financial services remain robust, according to ASIC chair Joe Longo.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
20

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
21-23

SMSF Association National Conference 2024 

FEB
22

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
13

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Danielle Mair

CHIEF MEMBER & ADVICE OFFICER
UNISUPER
UniSuper chief member and advice officer Danielle Mair's professional tapestry has been marked by a steadfast commitment to leadership, a relentless focus on customer experience, and a drive for cultural and business transformation. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach