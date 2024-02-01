Treasury details winners from tax concessions on super contributions

Treasury analysis shows superannuation contributions in Australia, taxed at concessional rates, significantly favour those with high incomes, in its Tax Expenditures and Insights Statement.

As per the Australian Taxation Office's (ATO) latest statistics, there is a pronounced disparity in the distribution of tax benefits from superannuation contributions and earnings, with higher-income individuals and men receiving the lion's share of advantages.

In a move to address this imbalance, the government, as outlined in the 2023-24 Budget, plans to introduce a 30% tax rate on superannuation earnings over a $3 million threshold. This change, scheduled to commence on 1 July 2025, is initially expected to impact less than 0.5% of Australians.

Under the current system, while employer and personal contributions to super funds are usually taxed at 15%, individuals earning over $250,000 face a 30% rate on contributions exceeding the threshold.

This structure resulted in significant benefits for high earners, with the top income decile receiving 30% of the total benefits, Treasury said.

Conversely, individuals in the lowest income brackets, often reliant on government payments, saw a negative share of benefits due to their average personal tax rates being lower than the 15% concessional rate.

Tax advantages for the wealthy were also evidenced in the concessional taxation of superannuation earnings, where individuals with larger balances and higher personal income tax rates enjoyed disproportionate benefits.

This was most evident among men and older Australians, notably those aged 55 to 69, who've had more time to accumulate their superannuation balances.

Highlighting the gender disparity, men on average received $1,900 from concessional taxation of superannuation contributions compared to $1400 for women. Also, the average benefit from superannuation earnings stood at $1140 for men and $760 for women.

Regarding capital gains tax (CGT) discount for individuals and trusts, Treasury insights yet again indicate a trend favouring higher-income individuals.

Under the existing framework, a 50% CGT exemption is applicable to long-term assets, benefiting over 810,000 people in 2020-21. This tax relief saw a substantial uptick in revenue forgone due to heightened capital gains realisations between 2021 and 2022.

Treasury found that over 1.5 million taxpayers reported capital gains, with more than half enjoying the CGT discount, but the distribution of these benefits was markedly skewed. Top income earners constituted 82% of the total.

Men accounted for 62% of the total benefit from the CGT discount.

Age-wise, the largest portion of the benefits was concentrated among individuals aged 40 to 64.