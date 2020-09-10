Tom Waterhouse now a fund manager

The horse racing scion is touting a managed fund that invests in gambling companies to wholesale investors.

Waterhouse VCs gambling takes long-term stakes in listed and unlisted businesses related to gambling, focusing on three themes: dominant scale operators in regulated markets, service providers to gambling businesses and ancillary businesses (like media and video gaming) that overlap with gambling.

It is priced at 2% p.a. in management fees and 20% in performance fees above a high watermark (set for individual investors) and a buy/sell spread of +/- 1% of the net asset value, according a memorandum of information.

Minimum investment size is listed as $100,000. Investors are allowed one redemption each quarter, gated at 25% of their investment in the fund.

The website lists Waterhouse as the chief investment officer, with investment analysts: Michael Donohue and Rey Vakili.

A monthly update touted returns of nearly 223% since its inception to July end, saying a $100,000 return would have grown to $322,570.

Waterhouse is a cornerstone investor in the fund and the MOI touts being able to "invest on the same terms as the Waterhouse family" as one of its attractions.

"Tom Waterhouse will be a cornerstone investor in the fund. To this end, Investors would be putting money into deals that Tom is going into and at the same rate."

"...The family's experience, reputation and capital give it access to deals in the market that a normal fund manager would not appreciate or have access to."

SAXO Capital Markets (Australia) is acting as the custodian.