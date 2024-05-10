Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

General

The unintended consequences of the four-day work week

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 10 MAY 2024   12:30PM

While a minority of organisations have embraced it, the four-day work week potentially has unintended consequences that are inflationary, reduce productivity, and can lead to employee burnout.

This is according to some experts who recently spoke at the Actuaries Institute 2024 Summit, pointing to several flaws of the 100:80:100 model which some firms operating in finance and insurance have adopted.

The movement, founded by Kiwi entrepreneurs Andrew Barnes and Charlotte Lockhart as 4 Day Week Global, pushes for employees receiving 100% or full pay for 80% of their time and simultaneously maintaining 100% of their output.

Zurich Financial Services non-executive director Elaine Collins said the model can potentially lead to dissatisfaction as there is uncertainty surrounding its long-term sustainability and societal impacts.

"There could be a mismatch between expectations and reality regarding maintaining productivity over a longer period of time with reduced hours," she said, adding that it could lead to lower morale once the novelty wears off.

"Over time, we think that the 100:80:100 model is at risk of becoming an 80:80:100 model with associated inflationary and productivity impacts."

The arrangements could potentially be inflationary in that workers are paid 100% of their remuneration for doing 80% of the work and productivity reduces from 100% to 80%.

Conversely, even if this doesn't occur, Collins argued that the goals will adjust over time. Over the long term, it could also result in more intense workdays and heightened stress levels that potentially cause burnout.

Last year, Labor and Greens backed a recommendation by the Senate work and care committee to trial a four-day work week at full pay.

In 2022, UK fund manager Stellar Asset Management trialled 4 Day Week Global's program and found four key benefits: it improved employee wellbeing, maintained productivity; enhanced recruitment and retention; and fostered innovation. The fund manager ultimately made it a permanent part of their policy.

Collins argued that studies suggesting increased productivity with this model often focus on specific industries or cases where workloads and tasks are easily manageable within shorter hours.

"Does this mean that the goals were always able to be achieved in four days?" she said.

"Whatever the person achieved in five days now needs to be achieved in four days. Does that mean that your lowest-performing people would come in on the fifth day?"

Read more: 4 Day Week GlobalActuaries InstituteAndrew BarnesCharlotte LockhartElaine CollinsGreensLaborSenateStellar Asset ManagementZurich Financial Services
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Performance test needs better metrics, durability
Actuaries Institute proposes new performance test measure
Australians need $1.6m for comfortable retirement: Survey
Government dawdling on paid parental leave super: Greens
Government to pay super on paid parental leave
Coalition appoints shadow assistant treasurer, financial services minister
Super tax is a 'wealth tax': Taylor
Advice reforms can solve retirement income challenges
Super funds defend controversial weapons holdings
Albanese set to overhaul Stage 3 tax cuts

Editor's Choice

The top investment funds over the past year

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:42PM
The top-performing investment funds for the year ending March 31 have been announced, with all being ETFs focused on international equities.

AFCA finds more Dixon Advisory victims

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:36PM
The Australian Financial Complaints Authority added 544 more Dixon Advisory-specific victims to total 2492 complaints at the end of April, which will further exacerbate the levy financial advisers must pay.

Senior Cbus investment manager exits

ELIZABETH FRY  |   12:24PM
Cbus' head of total portfolio management has left the fund, while a former JANA executive has joined its infrastructure team.

Quality of retirement does not depend on super balance: Bragg

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:19PM
The Senate Economics Committee has released its interim report into using super for housing.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
14-15

SIAA 2024 

MAY
23

Future Investment Forum 

JUN
6

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
13

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
16

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Robert De Dominicis

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
GBST HOLDINGS LIMITED
It was during a family sojourn to the seaside town of Pescara, Italy, Rob DeDominicis first laid eyes on what would become the harbinger of his future. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach