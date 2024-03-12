Newspaper icon
The tide is turning for North Asian equity markets: Maple-Brown Abbott

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  TUESDAY, 12 MAR 2024   12:21PM

Maple-Brown Abbott head of Asia Will Main and Asian equity income portfolio manager Howard Ho are expecting a positive future for Asia's largest equity markets for years to come.

Main and Ho said recent attempts to improve corporate governance in Japan and South Korea, as well as recent regulatory reforms in Chinese state-owned enterprises, is having a positive effect on capital allocation.

"We believe these reforms will be a multi-year tailwind, and with Korean and Chinese equities trading at deeply discounted valuations, such positive developments are far from priced in," Main and Ho wrote in an investor note.

Japan's equity market is currently "experiencing a renaissance", the pair said, after a multi-decade period of stagnation following the burst of the bubble economy during the late-1980s, its equity market recently hit new highs.

The MSCI Japan index was up ~29% in 2023 and another ~14% YTD to 29 February 2024 (in local currency terms).

"Improving corporate governance is at the heart of the move. We see similar encouraging moves in neighbouring countries that could drive further upside," Main and Ho said.

Japan introduced its Stewardship Code in 2014 and Corporate Governance Code in 2015. More recently, the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) took more direct initiatives from early 2023, resulting in a directive that listed companies are compelled to disclose plans to improve profitability and company valuations.

"The intention is to improve capital allocation and overall valuations and we believe the results are clear: corporate Japan is responding, and share prices are rising," Main and Ho said.

Now, South Korea's Financial Services Commission (FSC) has announced details of a "Corporate Value-Up Program", like Japan's, aimed at addressing the discount that many Korean companies trade at relative to their international peers.

"The potential for value-add is even larger than in Japan, with the entire Korean market valued at ~1.0 price-to-book and some ~69% of all companies currently listed trading below book value (versus ~47% in Japan)," Main and Ho said.

In China, the first signs of reform started in January 2023, when the state assets regulator (SASAC) announced the introduction of Return-on-Equity as a metric for management performance.

"Many of these companies have excess cash on balance sheet, depressing return on equity. The easiest way for management teams to hit these targets is to pay out more of this cash," Main and Ho said.

Main and Ho said the incremental actions by regulators in Japan, Korea and China suggest this will be a "multi-year investment theme".

"At present however, both Korea and China trade at deeply discounted valuations, and these positive developments are far from priced in. As 2024 unfolds, we think investors will start to recognise this disconnect and send equity prices higher."

Read more: Maple-Brown AbbottWill MainHoward HoTokyo Stock Exchange
