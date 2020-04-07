NEWS
Investment
Sponsored by
The catalysts for a rebound
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  TUESDAY, 7 APR 2020   12:29PM

As global markets begin to simmer down, there are three catalysts that can cause a rebound in emerging markets debt, according to Eaton Vance.

The investment company said global markets have settled into a more normal, high volatility environment from the extreme volatility over the past few weeks.

"In addition, the market has been paying more attention to fundamentals and there's been a notable performance dispersion between the debt of different countries," said Michael Cirami, co-director of global income at Eaton Vance.

"Broadly, this is a good environment for us, given our focus on individual country-level policy and economic fundamentals."

Cirami said the investment manager has been building up liquidity and trimming risk in previous weeks, in anticipation of a more volatile environment.

"At this point, while it is still early, we have begun to take small steps to add risk, as valuations are cheap and compelling opportunities have arisen," he said.

The Eaton Vance emerging markets debt team believes there are three interlocking factors that will eventually be the catalyst for a rebound in the sector.

The first being a lower bound for asset prices, with the EM team saying at some point, valuations are so low that downside risk is minimal.

The second catalyst will be clarity on the spread of COVID-19.

"We will be looking for a flattening of the growth curve as it pertains to each country," Eaton Vance said.

The third factor will be policy responses.

"Governments are ramping up large-scale social distancing, testing and health care infrastructure combined with economic relief," it said.

Cirami added that the investment manager has seen some assets in Brazil and Mexico continue to underperform due to their weak COVID-19 policy responses.

"In addition to South Africa, assets in Turkey, Russia and Qatar have all remained under stress for a variety of reasons specific to those countries," he said.

"Given the huge leg down in core bond yields around the world, and the aggressive actions taken across the board by the Fed and other central banks, we see a clear scenario emerging on the back end of this.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

