Tattarang buys Australia's first Waldorf Astoria

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  THURSDAY, 23 FEB 2023   12:41PM

Fiveight, the property arm of the Forrests' investment vehicle Tattarang, has acquired the planned high-end Waldorf Astoria hotel at Sydney's Circular Quay precinct.

Purchased from Lendlease and its joint venture partner Mitsubishi Estate Asia, the 25-storey Waldorf Astoria Sydney will include 220 hotel rooms, restaurants, spa and wellness facilities, an indoor pool, ballroom and function spaces, boardrooms, and a rooftop bar.

Construction on the hotel will commence in mid-2023, which will be located alongside Lendlease and Mitsubishi Estate Asia's One Circular Quay luxury residential tower.

Tattarang director Nicola Forrest said that the investment is a continuation of Tattarang's long-term strategy to invest in and support iconic Australian places, spaces and products that showcase the best of what our country has to offer.

"As long-term investors, we believe this development can play an important role in the future rejuvenation of the wider Circular Quay precinct and we are committed to engaging with Lendlease and the surrounding community towards an even brighter future for Australia's gateway city," she said.

"We are excited to work collaboratively with the Hilton team to create one of the world's most innovative Waldorf Astoria hotels, and importantly one that is uniquely Australian."

Sponsored Video
Get a step ahead of admin

As part of the transaction, Fiveight will also own and develop the retail offering at ground level which will feature 11 individual retail tenancies, including in the adjacent luxury residential tower.

"Fiveight will curate a truly unique retail offering-to champion and showcase Australia's best brands and products to the five million people who visit Circular Quay each year," Forrest said.

Lendlease managing director development Tom Mackellar said the transaction is a major milestone for the precinct's revitalisation, bringing the development group one step closer to transforming the centrepiece of Sydney's spectacular harbour.

"Australia's first Waldorf Astoria by Hilton, which will be located alongside our luxury One Circular Quay residential tower, positions this precinct to become one of the most desired places to live and stay in the world," Mackellar said.

As the first Waldorf Astoria property to debut in Australia, Hilton area vice president and head of Australia Paul Hutton said Waldorf Astoria Sydney signals Hilton's commitment to expanding its luxury portfolio to the world's most sought after destinations.

"We are truly excited to be a part of such an iconic project for Australia and look forward to deepening our relationship with Fiveight as we work together to deliver a truly world class experience at Waldorf Astoria Sydney," Hutton said.

The hotel is expected to open in late 2026.

