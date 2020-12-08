Super SA to close growth option

The $30.5 billion government superannuation fund for South Australia will close its growth option.

From 25 January 2021, Super SA will also be closing the growth investment option. Investments in this option will automatically be switched into the high growth option from 3 February 2021.

For Super SA Lump Sum Scheme members, any funds in the growth option will be moved to the balanced option from the same date.

Additionally, the capital defensive option will change from CPI +1.5% to CPI +1% following review of the investment objective by Super SA and Funds SA.

"Due to the unprecedented easing of monetary policy by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) and global central banks, yields for short-term fixed interest securities (defensive assets) have fallen towards zero per cent," the fund said.

"This record low interest rate environment is likely to persist for a number of years and it has become increasingly difficult for the capital defensive investment option to achieve its investment objectives. Given the conservative nature of the capital defensive investment option, the investment return target has been adjusted accordingly."

Correction: A previously published version of this story said that fee changes would occur for Super SA members from January 2021. This was incorrect, those fee changes were effective from January 2020.