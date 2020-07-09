State Street cuts fees on flagship equities funds

State Street is dropping the fees on its flagship actively-managed equities funds by 9 to 13 bps for Australian investors effective July 1.

The State Street Australian Equity Fundwill go from charging 79bps per year in management costs to 70bps. It currently has about $299 million in total funds under management, as at June end.

Meanwhile the $230 million State Street Global Equity Fund will drop by 13bps, going to 85bps per year in management costs from 98bps.

Both funds sit under its quantitative equities team led by Olivia Engel and consist of 43 investors.

"Both funds seek to deliver strong total returns whilst also managing total risk. These objectives are especially relevant in the current uncertain economic environment," State Street said in a statement.

"The fee change comes after State Street reduced the fee of the State Street Multi-Asset Builder Fund 12 months ago and highlights the firm's continuous focus on offering value to investors."

State Street Global Advisors is also the largest asset manager in Australia with a 6.4% slice of the $2.5 trillion market at March end, according to data from Rainmaker Information.

Earlier this year, State Street finally dropped the fees on its Aussie equities indexed ETF, SPDR S&P/ASX200 ETF (STW), pushing its cost down from 0.19% p.a. to 0.13% p.a, as its competitors made equivalent products cheaper.

The fund, which was the first ETF to launch in Australia and at various points in time has been the largest and the most liquid, had charged about 28 bps until 2015 when it dropped to 19bps.