SMC finds $38k nest egg boost for working mums

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 12 FEB 2024   12:12PM

The Super Members Council is calling on the federal government to boost the retirement savings of working mothers by $38,000 via two critical policy changes.

In the first instance, the SMC calculates that working mums can be $12,500 to $14,500 better off at retirement if the government pays super on parental leave.

"Paying super on Parental Leave Pay is an effective equity measure to ensure the retirement savings of working mothers keeps pace with men," the SMC said.

"It would also be well targeted, with SMC analysis showing that the gender super gap for women in their 30s has failed to narrow compared to other age groups over the last decade, indicating that the loss of super during childcare is a significant contributing factor to the problem."

Secondly, increasing the low-income superannuation tax offset (LISTO) so that workers earning up to $45,000 receive a full tax refund on their super guarantee (SG) contributions can boost the super of more than 1.2 million Australians, of which 60% are women.

"Since tax concessions should act to allow a higher level of savings than would otherwise be the case, this implies the existing structure of tax concessions magnifies gender differences in retirement balances. In particular, it fails to adequately support the accumulation of savings for women during periods when they work part-time and undertake caring responsibilities. ATO data shows there is a significant overlap with this group and LISTO eligibility," the SMC said.

The two reforms can boost the super balances of the lowest paid women by 21%.

These are two policy changes the SMC is putting forth to the upcoming federal budget in its submission. It also details the modelling in a new report called Securing a dignified retirement for more women.

SMC interim chair Nicola Roxon said paying super on parental leave and better aligning tax offsets for lower paid workers can be enacted almost immediately and will make a meaningful difference to women at retirement.

"We need to ensure super tax concessions are directed to those who need it the most," she said.

Also in its submission, the SMC is urging the government to pay super to under-18 workers - not just those who work more than 30 hours a week. This could result in an extra $2600 in super contributions to the average underage worker.

The government should also recognise the unique cultural perspectives of First Nations peoples on wealth, sharing, and relationships, which are critical to improved access of beneficiaries to super by amending the Superannuation Industry (Supervision) Act 1993 to incorporate Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander kinship structures.

Centric hires chief client officer

CHLOE WALKER
Martin Morris will become Centric's chief client officer after a six-month stint at Sequoia Financial Group (Sequoia).

Prime to acquire boutique fund manager

KARREN VERGARA
Prime Financial Group is set to acquire a boutique alternatives asset manager and will pay up to $4.5 million.

Crypto fintech needed AFSL, court says

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
ASIC has had its first court win in relation to cryptocurrency, with fintech Block Earner found to have offered a financial product to retail investors without a licence. However, it was a mixed outcome for the regulator, with another allegation quashed.

