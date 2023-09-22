Newspaper icon
Singaporean wealth manager mandates Aussie boutique

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  FRIDAY, 22 SEP 2023   12:29PM

Melbourne-based Spatium Capital has received an undisclosed investment from Singaporean wealth manager Conduit Group (Conduit) in its Small Companies Fund (SSCF).

Conduit, an integrated financial services company that offers securities dealing, wealth and funds management, invested in the SSCF via the discretionary fund, the Asian Wealth Fund (AWF).

AWF chief investment officer Jesse Aarnio said SSCF provides an attractive return profile for the sovereign wealth fund's Australian equities basket and client base.

"Investing in the Spatium Small Companies Fund fits with our view that managing risk in a portfolio is becoming paramount," he said.

"We are seeing more institutional managers beginning to seriously reconsider risk in their portfolios and pivot accordingly. Conduit is delighted to have this opportunity to work closely with quant pioneers like Spatium Capital who not only manage risk in a disciplined manner but consistently produce above market performance."

SSCF is structured as a wholesale unit trust.

Spatium Capital director and co-portfolio manager Jesse Moors said the investment strategy applied was originally through an SMA from July 2018 until March 2020, when rolled it over into the fund.

"When we made our inaugural trip [to Singapore] last year, we met the Conduit team then among others, and I suppose there's a real appetite for what we're doing over there, from not only the defensive characteristics, but the systematic and quant approach," he explained.

Moors said Spatium Capital has received a lot of interest from both Singaporean and Australian family offices.

"We met a couple of family offices over there that are Australian based... But we're also speaking to a prominent Australian family office here at the moment," he said.

"In Singapore, we raised another few million dollars from a new wealth group over there that have over $1 billion in assets under management, and they've got high-net-worth clients from all across the northern region of Southeast Asia.

"Their client profile is exactly looking for this style of product. Quant is very much in vogue over there."

