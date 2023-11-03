Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Family Office

RW Capital launches Pets Fund

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  FRIDAY, 3 NOV 2023   11:27AM

The White family office has launched a $40 million capital raise for a new investment fund in the pet accommodation sector.

The RW Capital Pets Fund plans to invest in a series of pet boarding facilities nationwide and will partner with Pet Resorts Australia (Pet Resorts) to manage these new facilities.

RW Capital's vice president Matthew Falk said the family office requires three to five years to obtain a portfolio of assets, invest resources into bringing them up to high standards, and market them effectively.

"These types of facilities are typically owned by mum and dad operators who are passionate about what they do, but a lot of the time lack the funds to market these things or to renovate them to the standard that they'd like to," he said.

Sponsored by BNP Paribas AM
The right path towards a more sustainable future

"Hence, we'd like to step in, buy these facilities, and make money available for them to reach their full potential."

Falk said the overall return target for the fund is 20% per annum, in line with investments RW Capital has already made in the sector. With a minimum investment of $100,000, the fund will pay out a dividend of 6% to 8% in its first year.

Sponsored Video
 
     
Help your clients build, protect and leave their legacy

RW Capital managing director Dan White, who has been a personal investor with Pet Resorts for close to 15 years, said he is excited to be partnering with an "experienced operator with a proven track-record."

"There has been a large increase in the number of pet animals in Australia in recent years, particularly over the COVID-19 pandemic," he said.

"These businesses are cashflow positive and we've done very well out of our investment to date."

White stated that the assets are well-protected due to their licensing.

"There's downside protection because it's not easy to get licenses to operate pet resorts, so there's some inherent value there. It's a really interesting space."

Although the White family are typically the main investors in RW Capital deals, the family office also collaborates with individuals and other family offices.

As RW Capital's business has grown, it has increasingly attracted institutional capital such as superannuation and pension funds from overseas.

"We feel very privileged to work with a diverse range of investors," White said.

Read more: RW CapitalDan WhiteMatthew Falk
VIEW COMMENTS

Editor's Choice

RW Capital launches Pets Fund

CHLOE WALKER
The White family office has launched a $40 million capital raise for a new investment fund in the pet accommodation sector.

Hollywood strike plays havoc with film fund

CASSANDRA BALDINI
The AEP Screen Fund has not been able to raise a single dollar due to the ongoing strike action in Hollywood, but GSFM chief executive Damien McIntyre is confident the money will pour in once a deal between actors and production companies is signed.

American Century unveils new global strategy

CHLOE WALKER
The American Century Global Sustainable Value Equity strategy will target 'diamonds in the rough' that are well positioned to benefit from a transition to more sustainable business practices.

Regal Partners nabs Charlie Aitken

ELIZABETH FRY
Aitken joins from Bell Financial where he returned a year ago after his former fund management business - Aitken Investment Management - was sold in a management buyout.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
9

Technical Services Forum 

DEC
13

Webinar: Wealth management, a year in review 

FEB
20

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
22

Chief Economists Forum 

NOV
8

ERM 2023: Conduct Risk, Compliance & Culture for Financial Services Hybrid Forum 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Are you interested in sustainable investment?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

David Ferrall

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FINCLEAR PTY LTD
FinClear founder and managing director David Ferrall is once again at the forefront of exciting technological change that will revolutionise share market trading. This time around, he tells Karren Vergara how FinClear is getting on the front foot.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.