RW Capital launches Pets Fund

The White family office has launched a $40 million capital raise for a new investment fund in the pet accommodation sector.

The RW Capital Pets Fund plans to invest in a series of pet boarding facilities nationwide and will partner with Pet Resorts Australia (Pet Resorts) to manage these new facilities.

RW Capital's vice president Matthew Falk said the family office requires three to five years to obtain a portfolio of assets, invest resources into bringing them up to high standards, and market them effectively.

"These types of facilities are typically owned by mum and dad operators who are passionate about what they do, but a lot of the time lack the funds to market these things or to renovate them to the standard that they'd like to," he said.

"Hence, we'd like to step in, buy these facilities, and make money available for them to reach their full potential."

Falk said the overall return target for the fund is 20% per annum, in line with investments RW Capital has already made in the sector. With a minimum investment of $100,000, the fund will pay out a dividend of 6% to 8% in its first year.

RW Capital managing director Dan White, who has been a personal investor with Pet Resorts for close to 15 years, said he is excited to be partnering with an "experienced operator with a proven track-record."

"There has been a large increase in the number of pet animals in Australia in recent years, particularly over the COVID-19 pandemic," he said.

"These businesses are cashflow positive and we've done very well out of our investment to date."

White stated that the assets are well-protected due to their licensing.

"There's downside protection because it's not easy to get licenses to operate pet resorts, so there's some inherent value there. It's a really interesting space."

Although the White family are typically the main investors in RW Capital deals, the family office also collaborates with individuals and other family offices.

As RW Capital's business has grown, it has increasingly attracted institutional capital such as superannuation and pension funds from overseas.

"We feel very privileged to work with a diverse range of investors," White said.