Executive Appointments

Reynolds joins Frontier board

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 22 SEP 2021   12:35PM

Frontier welcomed Fiona Reynolds as an independent director following her tenure at the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment.

Reynolds recently completed a nine-year term as the chief executive of the UNPRI. In Reynolds' time with the PRI, it has grown from 1000 signatories to 4000.

Prior to that, she led the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees as chief executive between 2006 and 2013.

Frontier chair Gabriel Szondy said Reynolds is well known to many in the Australian institutional investment community, both through her work at the UNPRI and from a connection to the superannuation industry that dates back more than two decades.

"We look forward to Fiona bringing her extensive strategic experience, particularly her knowledge of, and passion for, responsible investment, to the Frontier board," he said.

Frontier is one of 12 investment consulting firms from around the globe to sign up to the recently launched Net Zero Investment Consultants Initiative (NZICI), committing to supporting the goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 or sooner.

It joins the likes to Willis Towers Watson, JANA and bfinance. Under the initiative, the consultants will integrate advice on net-zero alignment into their services.

NZICI will all help clients prioritise real economy emissions reductions and assess and monitor asset managers on the integration of climate risks and opportunities in their investment decisions and stewardship.

VIEW COMMENTS

