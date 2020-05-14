Revenues lift 30% at Xero

Accounting software company Xero has seen its full year earnings to March 31 lift 30% to $718.2 million, as financial advisers and accountants shift to digital solutions to run their businesses.

Xero's net profit rose to $3.3 million; a $30.5 million improvement from the firm's $27.1 million loss for the full-year in 2019.

Xero attributed the rise in net profit to ongoing growth in operating revenue, improved gross margins, and disciplined management of operating costs.

Xero chief executive Steve Vamos said helping the firm's clients during the COVID-19 crisis was Xero's immediate priority.

"Many of our customers and partners are having to adapt the way they operate while investing enormous effort to survive at this difficult time," he said.

"While COVID-19 brings uncertainty, our long-term strategic ambitions are unchanged and we remain committed to our three strategic priorities: to drive cloud accounting around the world, grow the small business platform and to continue to build for global scale and innovation.

"Now more than ever, small businesses are recognising the benefit of being able to use the cloud to run their businesses and manage their finances."

Australian subscribers grew by 26% during the year, while subscribers in the UK grew by 32%. Subscribers of the software in New Zealand and North America also grew during the year, lifting 12% and 24% respectively.

"Xero has focused on maintaining the quality and continuity of its 100% cloud-based products and services while moving swiftly to roll out a range of new customer and partner support services," the software company said.

"This includes a focus on immediate customer information needs, targeted product development (specifically, cash flow insights, in-product prompts and reminders and access too information, in-application data and preparation for government stimulus packages), and collaboration with governments and banks on the impacts to small business and how assistance is provided."

Despite the firm's strong results, it stopped short of providing guidance on the impacts of COVID-19 for the full year 2021.

"Xero's ambition is to be a long-term orientated, high-growth business. We continue to operate with disciplined cost management and targeted allocation of capital," it said.

"This allows us to remain agile so we can continue to innovate, invest, support our customers, and respond to opportunities and changes in our operating environment."