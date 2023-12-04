Newspaper icon
Responsible investment key to wealth transfer conversation

BY RACHEL ALEMBAKIS  |  MONDAY, 4 DEC 2023   10:03AM

Advisers who incorporate responsible investment into conversations about intergenerational wealth transfer see higher client satisfaction than those who don't, according to new research from Australian Ethical.

Australian Ethical released Opportunity next, exploring what is happening as an estimated $3.5 trillion in wealth from high-net-worth individuals is transferred to a new generation of investors over the next two decades.

The report highlights the role financial advisers will play in in this process and the role of responsible investing "as a cornerstone of their intergenerational wealth strategy."

The report found 61% advisers have clients who have already transferred wealth to their children or are in the process, with many wanting to begin the process while they're still alive.

Further, high-net-worth clients, defined as those with over $1 million in investable assets, would almost unanimously (97%) recommend their adviser to their children in the future, with over three in four core and mass affluent clients are likely to recommend their adviser to their children in the future.

"We know intergenerational wealth transfer is the largest opportunity facing advisers today, but knowing that the beneficiary are quite different in their expectations, we felt that responsible investment was inexplicably linked to this opportunity," said Australian Ethical head of client relationships Leah Willis.

"The big-ticket item that came out of this report is that high-net-worth investors are willing and likely to refer their adviser or recommend their adviser, which is a great reflection of the relationship that advisers have built with the Baby Boomer generation, and it's an opportunity for advisers to leverage that trusted relationship in that next generation."

Of those that initiated a wealth transfer conversation, advisers who incorporated responsible investing into their offering reported higher client satisfaction (73%) than those that didn't (62%).

"It's about adding in responsible investing, and values-based conversation, and having a conversation around what are the expectations and values, weaving that into the next generation, and being able to engage that next generation in a good way," Willis said.

Almost half (47%) of advisers, who are already engaging with clients, plan to address the intergenerational wealth transfer opportunity by facilitating family conversations.

More than half of advisers agreed that advice practices that demonstrate a strong understanding of responsible investing will be able to attract younger clients.

Nearly half of the wealth transferred to children and beneficiaries is consumed almost immediately - going towards personal debt, mortgages, and luxury or self-care items to support their current lifestyles. The remaining half has the potential to be reinvested.

"With the responsible investment piece of the survey, it was really obvious that a lot of advisers are recommending RI options, and that's a really strong endorsement that advisers are having these conversations," Willis said.

"The one difference is that those advisers that are proactively engaging in that conversation see better uptake and a better quality relationship with that next generation.

"Those that incorporate responsible investment into the value proposition are seeing that tangible benefits from that and that's the key takeout for us. Rather than just reacting and responding to intergenerational wealth transfers, it should be about inviting conversations and proactively building that into the growth."

