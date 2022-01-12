Resolution Life names new investments chief

Resolution Life Australasia appointed a chief investment officer in the New Year who joined from Avant Mutual.

John Lucey became part of the executive team this month, responsible for leading the investment strategy and management for the life insurer.

He finished up at Avant Mutual after serving in a similar role as investments chief more than five years.

Prior to that, he was a senior portfolio manager at ANZ and ING Investment Management.

Before moving to Sydney, Lucey was the head of the domestic portfolio management team at the Bank of Ireland Asset Management, based in Dublin.

Lucey replaces Mark Griffiths, who has been acting in the role since Greg Bird's departure in the third quarter of 2021.

Resolution Life welcomed Lucey to the role.

"Mark will work with John in a key leadership role in investment management transformation and operations," the life insurer said.