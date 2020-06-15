NEWS
Investment
Real estate assets hit $316bn
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  MONDAY, 15 JUN 2020   12:14PM

Australian asset managers' total real estate assets under management hit $316 billion in 2019, up 4.7% from $301.8 billion in 2018.

Goodman Group has retained its status as Australia's largest real estate fund manager by AUM, totalling $52 billion in 2019, according to the ANREV/INREV/NCREIF Fund Manager Survey 2020.

Goodman far outpaced its next ranking peer Charter Hall which reported $38.9 billion in total real estate AUM, followed by Lendlease with $36.5 billion.

Charter Hall's second place ranking marks a major jump up from fifth place the year before.

However, ranked on real estate AUM earmarked for Asia Pacific (which includes Australia and the rest of the region), Charter Hall leads the Australian managers' ranking with $38.9 billion, followed by Goodman Group with $35 billion and Lendlease with $34 billion.

In the global ranking of fund managers by Asia Pacific real estate AUM, Charter Hall and Goodman Group ranked fifth and sixth respectively.

CapitaLand maintained its top spot, with $139.8 billion allocated to real estate in Asia Pacific, closely followed by ARA Asset Management with $92.9 billion GLP ranks third with $70.7 billion.

Amelie Delaunay, director of research and professional standards at ANREV, said the rise in Australian asset managers' real estate AUM in 2019 reflects positivity about Australian fund managers' performance in the local real estate market.

"Domestically, Australian real estate enjoyed strong fundamentals in 2019 in sectors such as office and logistics and benefitted from renewed optimism about Australia's economic outlook, which materialised over the course of the year," Delaunay said.

"COVID-19, however, has created significant uncertainty in the real estate market, which if prolonged could risk a major devaluation of assets.

"While the impact on the real estate industry in Australia is yet to be fully seen, investors globally have consistently ranked the country their top investment destination over the years on the back of strong fundamentals, making it an important component in long-term investors' portfolio and source of diversification."

Read more: Charter HallGoodman GroupLendleaseAmelie Delaunay
Latest News
