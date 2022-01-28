PRI hires from Spirit Super

The local branch of the UN Principles for Responsible Investing has bolstered its team, hiring Spirit Super's general manager for strategy.

Bart Moye has been appointed signatory relationship manager at PRI.

He will support head of Australia and New Zealand Sheela Veerappan in his new role, managing signatory relationships across the region.

In addition, Moye will be charged with the implementation of the PRI's key projects for Australia and New Zealand.

Moye was general manager for strategy at Spirit Super most recently. In that position, he focussed on delivering on the strategic and operational requirements of the newly merged $26 billion super fund.

Prior to MTAA Super and Tasplan merging to create Spirit Super, he was general manager for client relationships at MTAA.

In that role, Moye was responsible for the strategic execution of MTAA Super's client facing teams, including advice, education, relationship management and growth teams.

Moye was previously general manager national partnerships at HESTA, where he spent four years.

Earlier in his career, Moye held positions at Rest, UniSuper and Equipsuper.