NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Insurance
PPS Mutual offers new IP solution
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  TUESDAY, 16 FEB 2021   12:06PM

PPS Mutual has launched an income protection underwriting offering for newly qualified professionals starting out in their career.

The Professional Choice offer will enable newly qualified professionals to increase their monthly income protection benefit by a maximum of 50% in any two-year period.

PPS said they can do this without the need for additional health or medical underwriting, however evidence of their increased income will be required.

PPS said the monthly benefit can be increased up to 75% of their regular income, subject to income limits that apply to each profession.

Sponsored by AIA Australia
Our new income protection cover Starting a new conversation

Qualified professionals will need to have registered or received their quali?cation within the last three years, work a minimum of 20 hours per week, and generate an income.

PPS said the offer will expire either five years after its commencement or when the insured reaches age 45, whichever is earlier.

PPS Mutual's national underwriting manager Gabi Varnier said the offer is another step forward in the group's quest for continuous improvement and innovation.

"For professionals, time is - quite literally - money, and having to undertake several time-consuming medical assessments within a short period of time is not the best use of that time," Varnier said.

PPS said the offering fills a gap in the market left by the requirement on life insurers to cease offering new agreed value income protection policies in 2020.

Additionally, PPS said it sees the opportunity to engage and incentivise professionals to take out insurance cover at the beginning of their professional careers, in turn helping to combat underinsurance.

"This offering is also in line with the PPS Mutual philosophy that insurance cover is a long-term proposition," Varnier said.

Read more: PPS MutualGabi Varnier
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
PPS Mutual hires from BT
PPS Mutual transforms underwriting process
PPS Mutual hires from Synchron
Front loaded discounts lead to worse outcomes
PPS Mutual bolsters distribution
PPS Mutual bolsters leadership
Specialist insurer updates definitions
PPS Mutual creates state manager role
PPS launches life insurance mutual offering
Editor's Choice
Hostplus enhances ESG option
KARREN VERGARA
Hostplus is changing its sustainable investment option on the back of growing demand from members who want a more sustainable and principled approach to their investments.
New corporate bond fund launches
ELIZA BAVIN
Artesian Capital has launched a new corporate-focussed, green and sustainable bond fund open to both wholesale and retail investors.
SMSFs primed for best financial interests duty
KARREN VERGARA
Self-managed superannuation funds are ahead of the game in terms of meeting the looming best financial interest rules, according to its peak body association.
Iress hires head of corporate development
KANIKA SOOD
Iress has hired a former AMP corporate development director for a new role that reports to its chief executive Andrew Walsh.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Phil Anderson
General Manager Policy & Professionalism
Association of Financial Advisers
Elisha Edwin
Associate Lawyer
Conditsis Lawyers
Damian Ryan
Partner, Tax National Sector Lead, Asset and Wealth Management
KPMG Australia
David Thornton
Journalist
Money Magazine
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Many super funds significantly increased insurance premiums in 2020, largely attributing the rises to industry reform. Do you anticipate the trend to continue in 2021?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Jane Hume
Minister for Superannuation, Financial Services and the Digital Economy Jane Hume made a name for herself in financial services. Now, she is establishing herself as a political force to be reckoned with. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something IQuslLNq