Powerwrap adds Chi-X offering

Financial advisers and their clients using Powerwrap will now be able to access Chi-X investment products.

All 30 Chi-X TraCRs products and Chi-X funds will now be available to Powerwrap customers.

Chi-X's TraCRs allow Australian investors to access the benefits of owning US shares, while its funds have been trading on the exchange since October 2019.

Powerwrap chief executive Will Davidson said the addition would provide new investment opportunities to financial advisers and their clients.

"Chi-X TraCRs are the perfect addition to the vast suite of investment products available on Powerwrap," he said.

"We have a bespoke-style platform service that offers the broadest range of products in the market across all asset class and utilises the best of breed execution capabilities for all securities."

The platform caters to specifically high net worth clients, who are keen to explore opportunities outside of Australia, he said.

"High net worth investors look beyond the Australian market and are keenly aware of the value to be found in US equities," Davidson said.

"By bringing some of these US-listed mega cap companies to Australian investors, Chi-X is fulfilling an important gap in the high net worth investor space."

Chi-X Australia chief executive Vic Jokovic said Powerwrap was a natural fit for Chi-X products.

"Financial advisers play a critical role in the lives of their customers and Chi-X is proud to support advisers and their clients with new, innovative products that are not available on traditional securities exchanges," he said.

"Growing our relationships with stockbrokers, wealth management groups, platform providers and financial advisers is a key part of our vision to help Australians benefit from a broader range of investment options."