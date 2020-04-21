NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
READ NOW
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
Investment
Sponsored by
Powerwrap adds Chi-X offering
BY ALLY SELBY  |  TUESDAY, 21 APR 2020   12:36PM

Financial advisers and their clients using Powerwrap will now be able to access Chi-X investment products.

All 30 Chi-X TraCRs products and Chi-X funds will now be available to Powerwrap customers.

Chi-X's TraCRs allow Australian investors to access the benefits of owning US shares, while its funds have been trading on the exchange since October 2019.

Powerwrap chief executive Will Davidson said the addition would provide new investment opportunities to financial advisers and their clients.

"Chi-X TraCRs are the perfect addition to the vast suite of investment products available on Powerwrap," he said.

"We have a bespoke-style platform service that offers the broadest range of products in the market across all asset class and utilises the best of breed execution capabilities for all securities."

The platform caters to specifically high net worth clients, who are keen to explore opportunities outside of Australia, he said.

"High net worth investors look beyond the Australian market and are keenly aware of the value to be found in US equities," Davidson said.

"By bringing some of these US-listed mega cap companies to Australian investors, Chi-X is fulfilling an important gap in the high net worth investor space."

Chi-X Australia chief executive Vic Jokovic said Powerwrap was a natural fit for Chi-X products.

"Financial advisers play a critical role in the lives of their customers and Chi-X is proud to support advisers and their clients with new, innovative products that are not available on traditional securities exchanges," he said.

"Growing our relationships with stockbrokers, wealth management groups, platform providers and financial advisers is a key part of our vision to help Australians benefit from a broader range of investment options."

Read more: PowerwrapChi-X AustraliaWill DavidsonVic Jokovic
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Chi-X continues TraCR roll out
Desktop Broker hires senior sales exec
More US giants added to Chi-X TraCRs
AustralianSuper PM joins fund manager
Aussie IPOs outperform benchmark
Powerwrap finds new line of business
Advice group partners with new platform
High net worths want more: Research
Powerwrap appoints director
ASX faces challenge on ETF stronghold
Editor's Choice
Managed accounts use broadens
HARRISON WORLEY
Latest research on financial advisers' use of managed accounts shows their increasing popularity among advisers with lower-balance clients.
Seek financial advice: Hume
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
With the government now expecting close to two million Australians to apply for early access to super, assistant minister for superannuation, financial services and financial technology Jane Hume has urged those who are confused to seek financial advice.
Fiducian acquires advice practice
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Fiducian Financial Services has acquired a financial advice business with $56 million in funds under advice.
Why COVID-19 could boost ESG
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
As the world celebrates Earth Day today, the environmentally conscious in the investment industry have said COVID-19 could be the crisis that causes us to take climate change more seriously.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Chris Donohoe
Chief Executive Officer
APIR Systems Pty Ltd
Bruno Muraca
Chief Executive Officer
Australian Financial Risk Management
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Matthew Rowe
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
COUNTPLUS LIMITED
The current environment is a true test for Australia's financial advisers to stand up and restore trust in the profession. And Countplus chief executive Matthew Rowe is leading the call to arms. Ally Selby writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something LNlGRLx9