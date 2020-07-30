NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Sponsored by
Pinnacle puts zero-fee ETF experiment to bed
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  THURSDAY, 30 JUL 2020   12:38PM

Less than a year after Pinnacle launched Australia's first zero-fee ETF, it has decided to wind up the fund after struggling to attract investors.

Pinnacle's listed the aShares Dynamic Cash Fund (Managed Fund) on the ASX in late August, 2019. It was managed by Omega Global Investors.

Listed under the ticker Z3RO, it was the first ETF in Australia to charge no performance or management fees, and came at the heels of Fidelity's zero-fee ETF push in the United States.

"We are not looking to break even on this product, its [other costs] will be funded from our own balance sheet," Pinnacle said in an interview with Financial Standard last year.

Sponsored by Franklin Templeton
Report: Building stronger relationships with ESG investing

"What we are aiming for is that once the investors have a pleasant experience with us, they become more comfortable in investing with us."

There were recoverable expenses though, which were capped at 15bps p.a. and Pinnacle said these were expected to be lower than 5bps a year once the fund was at scale.

However, the ETF did not scale up, hitting $4 million at May end.

Z3RO completed its final distribution today, after taking a decision to terminate the ETF in late May.

Another ETF, Global Dynamic Income Fund (SAVE) which targeted cash +4% monthly dividend income was also wound up.

While its zero-fee ETF experiment did not work out, Pinnacle Investment Management (PNI) has had a great year with Hyperion, Plato and ResCap's funds performing well amid volatility. It is also making inroads into global distribution with about $4 billion now raised from overseas clients.

A research note from Ord Minnett this week reiterated a buy on PNI.

"Strong mark to market with this update which we expect to extend across consensus at the result, with FY21 forecasts far too low. We see long-term value in the business given its formidable distribution team and ability to pick and partner with growing affiliates," Ord Minnett head of institutional research Nicholas McGarrigle said in a July 27 note.

Zenith Investment Partners head of real assets and listed strategies said no ETFs anywhere in the world are truly zero fees but there is room for fee compression in non-core ETF offerings in Australia.

"I think people realise that it's less about zero fees and more about the value proposition. They need to be fit for purpose and not just cheap," Higgins said.

"Does it mean we will never see them? No it doesn't but you have to remember none of them [such as Fidelity's] are zero fee after you take into account, for example, the platform they sit upon."

"It's difficult to construct a completely zero-fee product. It is something you are likely to see in countries with large populations, not in Australia."

"That said there is room for fee compression in non-core areas of the [local ETF] market, outside of core areas."

Read more: Ord MinnettPinnacle Investment Management
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
HUB24 wins out over Netwealth: Ord Minnett
Pinnacle appoints chief financial officer
Almost 2000 advisers gone so far in 2020
Pengana sales manager departs for Sunshine State
New private debt fund
Pinnacle hires Japan sales exec
Capital raisings top $27bn, dividends down $10bn
HUB24, Pinnacle say goodbye to S&P/ASX 200
Mercy Super adds to board
Macquarie kicks off $400m raise
Editor's Choice
UK pension fund to divest half its portfolio
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The UK's National Employment Savings Trust, known as NEST, will immediately shift close to half of its entire portfolio to climate aware strategies and begin divesting from companies involved in thermal coal, oil sands and arctic drilling.
Sydney boutique expands team
KANIKA SOOD
A global equities boutique started by Evans & Partners' former head of international equities has added two members to its investment team.
Pinnacle puts zero-fee ETF experiment to bed
KANIKA SOOD
Less than a year after Pinnacle launched Australia's first zero-fee ETF, it has decided to wind up the fund after struggling to attract investors.
Gold rally continues to hit new highs
ALLY SELBY
Both AMP Capital's Shane Oliver and Saxo Capital Markets' Eleanor Creagh believe there is further upside for gold, as investors desperate for an inflationary hedge send prices soaring higher.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Infographic: Vanguard's low-cost factor funds and ETFs
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Lara Bourguignon
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
SUPERCONCEPTS
From a starry-eyed student to managing director superannuation, retirement and platforms at AMP Australia, Lara Bourguignon explains how important it is to find balance in everything you do. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something R5TNEhUk