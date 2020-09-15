PEP acquires listed tech firm

Private equity firm Pacific Equity Partners is acquiring an ASX-listed tech firm for $503 million, with plans to help it grow internationally.

Sydney-based Pacific Equity Partners, with $4.9 billion in assets under management, is in agreement to acquire 100% of ASX-listed The Citadel Group (CGL), which provides technological services and solutions to the defence, government and tertiary education sectors.

PEP said it aims to accelerate Citadel's growth trajectory by providing funding so it can develop new products in specialist software.

Citadel's board has unanimously recommended that shareholders vote in favour of the takeover as chair Peter Leahy listed a number of benefits from the acquisition.

"Citadel's customers will benefit from access to a broader product suite and service capability given Citadel's ability to invest more in growth markets and sectors, and further develop its industry-leading software solutions, with PEP's backing. In addition, the Scheme is positive news for Citadel staff, as we believe there will be increased opportunities to develop new technologies with new partners and advance and grow their careers," he said.

The cash price of $5.70 per share represents a premium of 51.4% against the three-month volume weighted average price (VWAP) of $3.76 per share. CGL reached a peak share price of about $9.18 two years ago.

PEP operates Fund VI, which has $2.5 billion and the Secure Assets Fund, which has $360 million. Its investments include iNova Pharmaceuticals, Patties Foods, Evolution Healthcare and LifeHealthcare.