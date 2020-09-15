NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
PEP acquires listed tech firm
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 15 SEP 2020   12:28PM

Private equity firm Pacific Equity Partners is acquiring an ASX-listed tech firm for $503 million, with plans to help it grow internationally.

Sydney-based Pacific Equity Partners, with $4.9 billion in assets under management, is in agreement to acquire 100% of ASX-listed The Citadel Group (CGL), which provides technological services and solutions to the defence, government and tertiary education sectors.

PEP said it aims to accelerate Citadel's growth trajectory by providing funding so it can develop new products in specialist software.

Citadel's board has unanimously recommended that shareholders vote in favour of the takeover as chair Peter Leahy listed a number of benefits from the acquisition.

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
8 reasons to hold high grade bonds today

"Citadel's customers will benefit from access to a broader product suite and service capability given Citadel's ability to invest more in growth markets and sectors, and further develop its industry-leading software solutions, with PEP's backing. In addition, the Scheme is positive news for Citadel staff, as we believe there will be increased opportunities to develop new technologies with new partners and advance and grow their careers," he said.

The cash price of $5.70 per share represents a premium of 51.4% against the three-month volume weighted average price (VWAP) of $3.76 per share.  CGL reached a peak share price of about $9.18 two years ago.

PEP operates Fund VI, which has $2.5 billion and the Secure Assets Fund, which has $360 million. Its investments include iNova Pharmaceuticals, Patties Foods, Evolution Healthcare and LifeHealthcare.

Read more: Pacific Equity PartnersPrivate equityCitadel GroupEvolution HealthcareFund VIiNova PharmaceuticalsLifeHealthcarePatties FoodsPeter Leahy
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Instos dial up alternatives allocations
BGH Capital closes in on theme park deal
Private equity weathers COVID-19 crisis: Research
Why this HNW adviser avoids hedge funds
Super funds driving PE growth: Report
Financial services ripe for mergers and acquisitions
Link directors resign
Banks lead Australian market lower
Market wrap
Market Wrap AM
Editor's Choice
UBS makes private wealth strategy shift
ALLY SELBY
UBS has announced a shift within its $3.6 trillion (US$2.6 trillion) global wealth management business, set to see the wealth manager advise private clients to invest in sustainable assets over more traditional solutions.
Legalsuper appoints executive, increases premiums
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The $4 billion industry super fund has welcomed a new executive manager of member experience formerly of Cbus. It comes as the fund prepares to also increase insurance premiums for its almost 40,000-strong membership.
Brace for 5% returns from global stocks
KANIKA SOOD
Investors in global equities should expect 4.9% in annualised returns over the next five years, which is lower than historic averages, according to Northern Trust's annual asset class return predictions.
AustralianSuper welcomes Rio Tinto departure
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
AustralianSuper chief executive Ian Silk was among those to commend the departure of Rio Tinto boss Jean-Sebastien Jacques following the Juukan Gorge scandal.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Dawn Thomas
Senior Financial Adviser
Wealthwise
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Rainmaker Information
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
16
Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 
OCT
29
Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 
SEP
14-18
AIST's Super Investment Conference (ASI) 
SEP
15
Estate Planning in an ever-changing digital environment 
SEP
15
WOB Realising your board potential (2 part webinar) 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Do you think super fund executives should be taking home million-dollar salaries?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Kirstin Hunter
CO-FOUNDER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
FUTURE SUPER FUND
Future Super co-founder and managing director Kirstin Hunter knows what she stands for. Her path to working at one of Australia's fastest growing super funds was one driven by a moral compass. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something uwkn3LKs