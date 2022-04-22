Pension fund pushes for independent chair at Berkshire Hathaway

One of the world's largest pension funds has indicated it will vote Warren Buffett out as chair of Berkshire Hathaway at the company's annual general meeting later this month.

Despite his notoriety as the world's best investor, the California Public Employees Retirement System has flagged it will vote to oust Buffett as chair of Berkshire Hathaway, citing its preference for an independent chair.

The fund, which has about US$450 billion in funds under management, owns about 0.3% of the company and has said that it will vote in favour of a shareholder proposal to replace Buffett as chair while retaining him as chief executive.

CalPERS said its decision is consistent with its Governance and Sustainability Principles and its long-held belief that an independent chair is corporate governance best practice.

The shareholder proposal was put forward by the National Legal and Policy Center (NLPC), a non-profit organisation. NLPC believes the roles of chief executive and chair are "greatly diminished" when held by the same person and weakens governance.

Berkshire Hathaway is vehemently opposed to the proposal, saying that so long as Buffett is chief executive then he should continue as chair.

"However, as has been stated on numerous occasions by Mr. Buffett in the past, once Mr. Buffett is no longer Berkshire's chief executive, a non-management director should be named board chair. The board agrees with Mr. Buffett and accordingly recommends that the shareholders vote against this proposal," the company said.

Buffett currently has about 32% voting interest in Berkshire Hathaway.

Commenting on CalPERS's decision, NLPC chair Peter Flaherty said: "We welcome CalPERS support for our resolution. We hope other shareholders will follow."

"Separating the two roles is good corporate governance, plain and simple. Public companies should not be run like private firms. Of course, investors can sell their securities if they are dissatisfied with management, but that is not the only option. We can instead assert our rights as shareholders, as we are doing here."

The AGM is to take place on April 30.