Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Pension fund pushes for independent chair at Berkshire Hathaway

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 22 APR 2022   11:50AM

One of the world's largest pension funds has indicated it will vote Warren Buffett out as chair of Berkshire Hathaway at the company's annual general meeting later this month.

Despite his notoriety as the world's best investor, the California Public Employees Retirement System has flagged it will vote to oust Buffett as chair of Berkshire Hathaway, citing its preference for an independent chair.

The fund, which has about US$450 billion in funds under management, owns about 0.3% of the company and has said that it will vote in favour of a shareholder proposal to replace Buffett as chair while retaining him as chief executive.

CalPERS said its decision is consistent with its Governance and Sustainability Principles and its long-held belief that an independent chair is corporate governance best practice.

Sponsored by Charter Hall Group
Commercial property. Currently 5%+ yield p.a.

The shareholder proposal was put forward by the National Legal and Policy Center (NLPC), a non-profit organisation. NLPC believes the roles of chief executive and chair are "greatly diminished" when held by the same person and weakens governance.

Berkshire Hathaway is vehemently opposed to the proposal, saying that so long as Buffett is chief executive then he should continue as chair.

"However, as has been stated on numerous occasions by Mr. Buffett in the past, once Mr. Buffett is no longer Berkshire's chief executive, a non-management director should be named board chair. The board agrees with Mr. Buffett and accordingly recommends that the shareholders vote against this proposal," the company said.

Buffett currently has about 32% voting interest in Berkshire Hathaway.

Commenting on CalPERS's decision, NLPC chair Peter Flaherty said: "We welcome CalPERS support for our resolution. We hope other shareholders will follow."

"Separating the two roles is good corporate governance, plain and simple. Public companies should not be run like private firms. Of course, investors can sell their securities if they are dissatisfied with management, but that is not the only option. We can instead assert our rights as shareholders, as we are doing here."

The AGM is to take place on April 30.

Read more: Berkshire HathawayCalPERSWarren BuffettCalifornia Public Employees Retirement System
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

CalPERS names new chief investment officer
CalPERS, CalSTRS face fossil fuels ban
Buffett resigns from Gates Foundation
CalPERS adds chief equity officer
Buffett doesn't want to report on diversity, climate
To keep or not to keep JobKeeper
CalPERS scrutinises CIO personal investments
Female fund managers outperform men
CalPERS chief investment officer resigns
Warren Buffett allegedly conned by German company

Editor's Choice

Westpac giving away BT super business

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Westpac continues to seek to offload its BT superannuation business, with the bank now willing to transfer the business for no financial consideration.

Pension fund pushes for independent chair at Berkshire Hathaway

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
One of the world's largest pension funds has indicated it will vote Warren Buffett out as chair of Berkshire Hathaway at the company's annual general meeting later this month.

Aussies place 17th for crypto profits

CHLOE WALKER
Australian investors realised gains just over US$2.1 billion last year, according to Chainalysis' latest report.

Wayne Swan joins AIST board

CHLOE WALKER
The AIST has announced the dual board appointment of the former federal treasurer and deputy prime minister alongside AustralianSuper executive Sarah Adams.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: Secure your clients' financial future with ASX: PMGOLD

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
7

Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 

JUN
9

MAX: Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  With the federal election on the horizon, which party do you think would better serve the financial advice industry?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Sarah Abood

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FINANCIAL PLANNING ASSOCIATION OF AUSTRALIA
Sarah Abood's new job as chief executive of the Financial Planning Association of Australia is a dream come true for the woman who discovered the power of financial planning at age 17 and has been advocating for the sector ever since. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.