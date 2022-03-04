NEWS
Superannuation

New initiative calculates how much Aussies need in retirement

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 4 MAR 2022   12:17PM

Super Consumers Australia has launched a new consultation attempting to calculate exactly how much Australians need to retire in comfort.

One of the findings of the Retirement Income Review was that retirees do not confidently spend their retirement savings due to the fear of running out of money in retirement.

Super Consumers director Xavier O'Halloran explained this new research aims to address that issue.

"Our goal is to develop trustworthy retirement targets that give people a solid 'rule of thumb' on what they'll need to save to maintain their standard of living in retirement. These targets are designed to get people to engage with simple information and kickstart their retirement planning journey," he said.

"These standards are designed to address that complexity and uncertainty. People can trust these savings targets because they are based on what actual retirees are spending in retirement and give people an idea of what they can confidently spend until age 90."

O'Halloran said in the research so far it has become apparent that many people have "grossly inflated" ideas of how much they need to retire. Due to this issue, many retirees don't enjoy their retirement as much as they could as they are not confident spending.

Using Australian Bureau of Statistics data, Super Consumers Australia calculated savings targets designed for homeowners, who make up 84% of retirees.

Super Consumers Australia said that for those renting in retirement, the system is currently failing to deliver adequate outcomes and savings guidelines alone wouldn't be enough to address the needs of this group.

The calculations suggest at around age 67 couples who want to enjoy a high standard of living - which Super Consumers Australia suggests is spending $2808 a week - will need to save just over $1 million by age 65.

For a single person, a high standard of living spending $1923 a week can be achieved by saving $758,000 by age 65.

An average standard of living at around age 67 could be achieved for a couple on $2115 a week and for a single on $1423 a week. A more frugal lifestyle could be funded by $1077 for a single a week and $1538 for a couple.

The Super Consumers Australia findings indicate retirees may not need to save as much as the Association of Super Funds of Australia (ASFA) Retirement Standard, which more closely resembles the high end of the Super Consumers Australia numbers for retirement savings and spending.

Super Consumers Australia is seeking feedback on its calculations for the next month.

Read more: Super Consumers AustraliaAssociation of Super Funds of AustraliaRetirement Income ReviewXavier O'Halloran
