Investment
Mutual fund assets lose $1.3 trillion
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 25 MAR 2020   12:05PM

More than US$775 billion ($1.3 trillion) in assets were wiped out of mutual fund strategies in the US during February, representing a single-month decline of nearly 5%, according to Cerulli.

The research found ETF assets also plunged in February, declining nearly 7% to US$4.1 trillion ($6.8 trillion).

"The sharp drop is tied to the fact that most ETF assets (76%) are in equity strategies," Cerulli said.

"Net flows into the vehicle remained positive at US$11.5 billion ($19.25 billion)."

The research said fears over the economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak led to significant losses in equity markets during February, with the S&P 500 Index down 8.2% and the MSCI World Index Ex USA down 8.9%.

Cerulli said this trend will likely continue, with the World Health Organisation declaring COVID-19 a pandemic and numerous countries around the world going into lockdown.

"Moving into early March, equity market losses accelerated, ultimately falling more than 20% from all-time highs, ending the 10-year bull market," the global asset manager said.

However, the research said despite the heavy losses, both active and passive mutual fund strategies added net flows during February.

"Taxable bond mutual funds continue to be a destination for investors, having witnessed $55.2 billion in net flows February for the year-to-date — the most of any asset class," Cerulli said.

The research also pointed to the elimination of non-transactional-fee (NTF) platforms as a positive for ETFs, saying it levels the playing field and have given issuers more options for promoting products.

"One consequence of the shift from NTF platforms will be the greater use of indirect revenue sharing, such as conference sponsorship and access to advisors for promotional purposes, as opposed to the previously more explicit inclusion in an ETF program," Cerulli said.

"Issuers entering the active ETF market should consider revenue sharing an integral part of their distribution strategy to ensure their products are approved and promoted appropriately."

The asset manager said the use of asset allocation models is growing as more advisors are being prompted by their home offices to increase consistency of performance, spend more time on holistic wealth management, and focus more on client acquisition.

Read more: CerulliETFMutual fundMSCI
VIEW COMMENTS
