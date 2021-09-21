NEWS
Technology

Montreal Exchange extends trading hours

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 21 SEP 2021   12:42PM

The Montreal Exchange (MX) is making a play for superannuation fund assets by syncing its trading hours to accommodate Asia Pacific investors.

The Canadian derivatives exchange has extended its trading hours to allow Asia Pacific investors to manage their exposures to the Canadian market in local time.

Trading will open at 8pm eastern time and close at 4.30pm.

The exchange said it comes on the back of increasing global demand for Canadian derivatives and, in part, to facilitate strong interest from local super funds.

"In keeping with the trend of global capital flows, pension funds in Asia have significantly increased their international exposure and we are encouraged by the strong engagement we have seen from investors and participants in the region to date," MX president and chief executive Luc Fortin said.

"Canada offers a compelling value proposition for investors and around the world: access to highly-liquid, world-class markets and a leading global economy. As we move forward, extended trading hours better aligns MX with our global peers, increases international visibility and connects us to more clients."

MX began extending its hours in 2018 with trading on London time and is a key part of the exchange's plans to expand globally, diversifying its client base and developing new centers of liquidity.

"With extended trading hours, investors can better hedge and manage risk while executing cross-market strategies almost 24 hours a day," according to the exchange's site.

"They can also benefit from enhanced market liquidity, greater price transparency and frictionless trading on a global marketplace."

All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.