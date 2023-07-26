Marriage splits for Australia's richest

In the span of a week, two of Australia's richest couples called it quits, resulting in a considerable loss of individual wealth.

Australia's richest couple, Andrew (Twiggy) Forrest and his wife Nicola separated after 31 years of marriage but said the decision would have no impact on their mining business.

Unfortunately for Twiggy however, the divorce is set to reduce his paper wealth by 60%, taking him from the country's richest man to its eighth.

Nicola Forrest's paper fortune is now approximately $1.1 billion more than her ex-husband's, making her the second wealthiest woman in Australia.

It comes after the former couple transferred one-fifth of their Fortescue shareholding to the Minderoo Foundation in late June. At the time, they were collectively worth $28 billion.

Another major recent divorce among rich listers is that of software billionaire and high-profile climate activist Mike Cannon-Brookes and wife Annie.

The pair, who married in 2010 and have four children also share a $300 million property portfolio, including heritage-listed mansions, farmland and even an island.

While the Cannon-Brookes' lips are sealed regarding any asset split, if divided equally Cannon-Brookes is expected to fall from sixth to 10th place on Australia's rich list.

In May, Cannon-Brookes prevailed over Forrest in a months-long bidding war to acquire solar venture Sun Cable. He spent $35 million on the deal.