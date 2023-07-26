Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Family Office

Marriage splits for Australia's richest

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 26 JUL 2023   11:52AM

In the span of a week, two of Australia's richest couples called it quits, resulting in a considerable loss of individual wealth.

Australia's richest couple, Andrew (Twiggy) Forrest and his wife Nicola separated after 31 years of marriage but said the decision would have no impact on their mining business.

Unfortunately for Twiggy however, the divorce is set to reduce his paper wealth by 60%, taking him from the country's richest man to its eighth.

Nicola Forrest's paper fortune is now approximately $1.1 billion more than her ex-husband's, making her the second wealthiest woman in Australia.

It comes after the former couple transferred one-fifth of their Fortescue shareholding to the Minderoo Foundation in late June. At the time, they were collectively worth $28 billion.

Another major recent divorce among rich listers is that of software billionaire and high-profile climate activist Mike Cannon-Brookes and wife Annie.

Sponsored Video
Build your 1st mortgage commercial investment portfolio

The pair, who married in 2010 and have four children also share a $300 million property portfolio, including heritage-listed mansions, farmland and even an island.

While the Cannon-Brookes' lips are sealed regarding any asset split, if divided equally Cannon-Brookes is expected to fall from sixth to 10th place on Australia's rich list.

In May, Cannon-Brookes prevailed over Forrest in a months-long bidding war to acquire solar venture Sun Cable. He spent $35 million on the deal.

Read more: Mike Cannon-BrookesAndrew ForrestNicola ForrestFortescueMinderoo Foundation
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Spaceship secures $6m, plans new offering
NGS, Minderoo back Adamantem fund
Forrests boost Minderoo by $5bn
Tattarang buys Australia's first Waldorf Astoria
Barrenjoey launches social purpose fund manager
Forrests invest in post-war, green Ukraine
Andrew Hagger leaves Tattarang
CEFC, Grok Ventures back solar tech firm
Tattarang invests in future of Australian healthcare
Forrest family hires former ART portfolio manager

Editor's Choice

AAC at centre of billionaire insider trading scheme

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:39PM
The British billionaire owner of Tottenham Hotspur and majority shareholder of Australian Agricultural Co, Joe Lewis, has been criminally charged in New York for orchestrating a "brazen insider trading scheme."

Aware Super, Challenger partner for DB solution

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   11:51AM
Challenger will provide Aware Super with a $619 million group lifetime annuity policy to de-risk some of its lifetime pension liabilities.

Insurance firms defy inflationary shocks

KARREN VERGARA  |   11:48AM
Life and general insurance companies are withstanding the shocks of inflation as investors look to the sector as a shield from wider economic uncertainties.

Mercer picked to advise Pengana Credit

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   11:27AM
Mercer has been appointed as the investment advisor for Pengana Capital Group's recently launched private credit arm, making it the first appointment of its kind for the firm's former's Australian business.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
26

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

JUL
27

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

AUG
1

Advisers Big Day Out - Newcastle 

AUG
2

Advisers Big Day Out - Central Coast 

AUG
3

Advisers Big Day Out - Wollongong 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Alex Joiner

CHIEF ECONOMIST
IFM INVESTORS PTY LTD
IFM Investors chief economist Alex Joiner say he owes much of his success to two things - invaluable mentors and his home city of Melbourne. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.