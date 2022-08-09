Macquarie Asset Management buys Veolia waste business

French utility company Veolia has agreed to sell its Suez's UK waste business to Macquarie Asset Management (MAM) for $3.5 billion.

MAM will acquire 100% of the share capital of Suez Recycling and Recovery UK Group.

Veolia has been selling off parts of Suez recently in response to anti-trust concerns raised by the UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA). The CMA still retains the right to reject the acquisition.

Macquarie's purchase price of 16.9 times normalised earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation was "significantly higher than the acquisition price resulting from the takeover bid" Veolia made in May last year.

Veolia chief executive Estelle Brachlianoff says she is "very satisfied" with the transaction.

"It will create significant value and strengthen our investment capacity in strategic markets," Brachlianoff said.

"The valuation of these assets reflects both the initial price and the synergies expected from the combination, in line with all of the disposals carried out in the frame of the antitrust clearances, which are higher than the acquisition price of Suez."

Last year, Macquarie Asset Management acquired Dublin-based waste company Beauparc Utilities from its founder for an undisclosed fee.