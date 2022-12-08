LGT Crestone brings VC offering to local HNWs

In partnering with StepStone Private Wealth, LGT Crestone is providing one of the first open-ended venture capital (VC) funds of its kind for Australian high-net-worth investors.

The StepStone Private Venture and Growth Fund, known as SPRING, is already offered in multiple jurisdictions. It invests globally in private companies focused on the 'innovation economy,' and those companies that are benefiting from long-term secular trends (often technology themed).

LGT Crestone will be taking a global cornerstone position in SPRING and as such, SPRING will be exclusively available to LGT Crestone clients in Australia until the end of this financial year.

LGT Crestone head of alternatives Martin Randall said that SPRING is one of the first funds specifically designed for private clients and smaller institutions that offers a truly diversified exposure to the leading fund managers and portfolio companies within the VC and growth equity landscape.

"VC and growth equity are positioned to play an even more important role in portfolios as value creation attributed to the public markets in the past, shifts to the private markets," he said.

"Investors can benefit from potentially greater wealth generation through investment in private companies, and in particular, venture capital which has generally delivered stronger returns on an upper quartile basis over the long term versus private equity buyouts."

The big caveat here is that you need to partner with the right groups; you don't want to simply own the index in venture, he said.

StepStone partner Ashton Newhall agreed.

"In venture and growth, the disparity between the best and the worst managers is more pronounced than most other asset classes," he said.

"Investing in the average manager is typically not a good outcome. However, if you look at the top-performing managers, we believe there is a much higher degree of repeatability of performance, and investors have achieved exceptional returns where they have been able to access and invest with those groups."

Newhall said that SPRING has been designed to provide investors with access to those leading manager relationships formed by StepStone over decades.

"In what is one of its more unique features, SPRING will also aim to provide structured liquidity of up to 2.5% of the Fund's assets quarterly, combined with monthly subscriptions," he said.