Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Family Office

LGT Crestone brings VC offering to local HNWs

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  THURSDAY, 8 DEC 2022   11:59AM

In partnering with StepStone Private Wealth, LGT Crestone is providing one of the first open-ended venture capital (VC) funds of its kind for Australian high-net-worth investors.

The StepStone Private Venture and Growth Fund, known as SPRING, is already offered in multiple jurisdictions. It invests globally in private companies focused on the 'innovation economy,' and those companies that are benefiting from long-term secular trends (often technology themed).

LGT Crestone will be taking a global cornerstone position in SPRING and as such, SPRING will be exclusively available to LGT Crestone clients in Australia until the end of this financial year.

LGT Crestone head of alternatives Martin Randall said that SPRING is one of the first funds specifically designed for private clients and smaller institutions that offers a truly diversified exposure to the leading fund managers and portfolio companies within the VC and growth equity landscape.

"VC and growth equity are positioned to play an even more important role in portfolios as value creation attributed to the public markets in the past, shifts to the private markets," he said.

"Investors can benefit from potentially greater wealth generation through investment in private companies, and in particular, venture capital which has generally delivered stronger returns on an upper quartile basis over the long term versus private equity buyouts."

Sponsored Video
get a step ahead

The big caveat here is that you need to partner with the right groups; you don't want to simply own the index in venture, he said.

StepStone partner Ashton Newhall agreed.

"In venture and growth, the disparity between the best and the worst managers is more pronounced than most other asset classes," he said.

"Investing in the average manager is typically not a good outcome. However, if you look at the top-performing managers, we believe there is a much higher degree of repeatability of performance, and investors have achieved exceptional returns where they have been able to access and invest with those groups."

Newhall said that SPRING has been designed to provide investors with access to those leading manager relationships formed by StepStone over decades.

"In what is one of its more unique features, SPRING will also aim to provide structured liquidity of up to 2.5% of the Fund's assets quarterly, combined with monthly subscriptions," he said.

Read more: LGT CrestoneStepStone Private WealthAshton NewhallMartin Randall
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

LGT Crestone hires head of sustainability

Editor's Choice

Super system shields against macro storm: Fundie

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Australia's compulsory superannuation system is one factor that has helped weather the global macro storm, explained SG Hiscock & Company portfolio manager Hamish Tadgell.

Former financial adviser charged with fraud

CASSANDRA BALDINI
A former financial adviser has been convicted of fraud after using false documents to obtain a financial advantage.

Barrenjoey launches social purpose fund manager

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Barrenjoey has launched a new social purpose portfolio management company, Community Capital, with a cornerstone investment from Australian Retirement Trust.

RBA bumps up cash rate

ANDREW MCKEAN
As forecast, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has lifted the cash rate by another 25 basis points.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
16

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
20-22

Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Alison Telfer

CHAIRPERSON OF THE BOARD
UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LTD
After 30 years in the industry, Alison Telfer answers to country head of asset management, Australia and New Zealand at UBS, with a goal to give back to the nation that raised her, and make a true impact through sustainable, customised and philanthropic investing. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.