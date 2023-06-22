Newspaper icon
Large AFSLs lead advice complaints: AFCA

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 22 JUN 2023   12:46PM

Financial advisers from large aligned AFSL groups bear the brunt of complaints, according to the Australian Financial Complaints Authority's data, with several AMP and Insignia Financial practices leading the pack.

Modelling of the AFCA data shows that AMP Financial Planning received the most complaints among the advice firms with 81 filed between July 2021 and December 2022.

Isolating the high volume of financial advice-related complaints for Dixon Advisory and Superannuation Services of 2211 at the end of March, AMP has the lion's share of complaints AFCA has registered. Just 22 out of the total 81 complaints are deemed to be resolved.

Commonwealth Financial Planning (53), Charter Financial Planning (43), Bridges Financial Services (18), Financial Wisdom (16), Securitor Financial Group (15), Interprac Financial Planning (11), also received a high number of complaints.

RI Advice Group (10), and Hillross Financial Services (10), GWM Adviser Services (9), and Millennium 3 Financial Services (6) also received several complaints, as did Synchronised Business Services (6) and Consultum Financial Advisers (6).

Among the non-aligned AFSLs, Personal Asset Services received 63 complaints for the period.

A little-known firm called Best Leader Markets which operates derivatives, forex margin trading and CFDs received 614 complaints between July and December 2022.

Separately, ASIC has recently called upon the expertise of the Financial Services Credit Panel, which handed down its inaugural determination.

The panel did not name the person under investigation, other than calling him "Mr. S", saying that the adviser impersonated a client during two telephone conversations with a bank to facilitate a transaction for the client's benefit.

"The relevant provider did not obtain any benefit as a result of the telephone conversations," the FSCP said.

The panel said Mr. S contravened the Corporations Act by engaging in misleading or deceptive conduct and breaching the Code of Ethics.

The FSCP ultimately ordered Mr. S's licensee to perform three successive compliance audits in relation to personal advice provided to retail clients, with a minimum of 12 months between each successive audit, starting in 2023.

The FSCP typically oversees lesser offences and can issue warnings or reprimands; order mandatory training, supervision, counselling or reporting; and suspend or cancel registrations. It can also issue an infringement notice or recommend that ASIC apply to the court for a civil penalty.

