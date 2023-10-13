Keppel private fund expands into Australia

The Singaporean investment giant's private fund, the Keppel Education Asset Fund (KEAF) has acquired two education assets in Sydney for $198 million.

Backed by institutional investors, including a large sovereign wealth fund and pension funds, KEAF's investment objective is to make strategic investments in education-related assets, including those in the kindergarten to 12th grade (K12), higher education as well as research and tertiary education segments in the Asia Pacific.

Keppel, as the sponsor, has committed $78 million to KEAF.

"The demand for quality schools and campuses in Asia Pacific continues to be well supported by macrotrends including rapid urbanisation, an expanding middle class and rising affluence, as well as a continued focus on high-quality education," Keppel Corporation chief executive of fund management and chief investment officer Christina Tan said.

"The education market is a resilient one, with education assets offering stable returns and inflation-adjusted rentals."

The two assets include an existing purpose-built campus located in Kensington (currently fully leased by the University of New South Wales), and a seven-story commercial building located in North Sydney, soon to be converted to a K12 independent school campus.

Tan said that the two latest assets in Sydney, as well as the other assets in KEAF's portfolio, enjoy long leases with established tenants, and offer investors attractive risk-adjusted returns and yield steady cashflows.

"Leveraging Keppel's strong value-add capabilities, we have also successfully uplifted the values of KEAF's assets in Singapore and Japan by over 40%," she said.

"With Keppel's robust network on the ground, we have developed a strong deal flow pipeline of over $3 billion in education assets which we are currently exploring."