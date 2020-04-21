Janus Henderson AGM to go ahead

Janus Henderson has announced its Annual General Meeting will go ahead in Denver, Colorado, as the terms of its governing documents prevent a virtual-only meeting. Still, no shareholders may attend.

The global asset manager announced the changes to the ASX, citing stay-at-home orders issued by the Colorado state government.

The asset manager said it is not permitted to hold a virtual-only AGM under the terms of its governing documents, which is why the meeting will go ahead as planned.

"In order to comply with the stay-at-home orders and public health directives, shareholders will not be permitted to attend the AGM, and anyone seeking to attend the meeting in person will be refused entry," the company said.

"Shareholders are strongly encouraged to vote and submit their proxy by internet, by telephone or by signing and returning the proxy card."

Janus Henderson added that in order to keep in-person attendance to the bare minimum, advisers and any other guests have also been asked not to attend.

"The AGM will be limited to only the formal business of the meeting, with no traditional investor presentation or live question-and-answer session," the company said.

Shareholders have been encouraged to email questions to the board, with the company saying each questions will be answered on an individual basis.

Shareholders will still be able to listen to the meeting through a listen-only conference call and webcast.

The company added that it is taking these measures to ensure the AGM is as safe and efficient as possible while safeguarding the wellbeing of its shareholders, colleagues and other participants.

"The COVID-19 situation remains fluid, and if further changes to the AGM become necessary, we will announce those changed as soon as practicable," the company said.

