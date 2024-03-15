Iress sells mortgages arm to Bain Capital

Iress will sell its UK mortgages business to Bain Capital for $164.3 million before costs.

The financial software firm said the sale is a big step in its ongoing transformation strategy to sell-off non-core assets.

The net proceeds from the sale will be used to retire debt, enabling Iress to focus on growing its wealth, trading and market data, and superannuation core businesses.

Iress chief executive Marcus Price explained that the previously announced decision to concentrate on core strengths makes it an ideal time for the mortgages business to expand under new ownership.

"We saw strong interest in our mortgages business through the sale process and we're delighted that we are announcing this transaction ahead of schedule," he said.

"It is perhaps the most significant milestone achieved to date in Iress' transformation, which sets out our plans to simplify our structure, create a more transparent and sustainable business and find new owners for businesses which are no longer strategically aligned to Iress' objectives."

It's anticipated the transaction will be completed by the middle of the year.

The transaction follows Iress offloading its platform business last month to Praemium for $1 million cash and additional $20 million over 18 months if certain milestones are met.

Last year, Iress also sold its managed fund administration business to SS&C Technologies for $52 million.

The current effective interest rate across Iress' drawn borrowings is approximately 6%. It is expected that the target leverage range of 1.0-1.5x will be achieved by the end of 2024.