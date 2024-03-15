Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Iress sells mortgages arm to Bain Capital

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  FRIDAY, 15 MAR 2024   12:38PM

Iress will sell its UK mortgages business to Bain Capital for $164.3 million before costs.

The financial software firm said the sale is a big step in its ongoing transformation strategy to sell-off non-core assets.

The net proceeds from the sale will be used to retire debt, enabling Iress to focus on growing its wealth, trading and market data, and superannuation core businesses.

Iress chief executive Marcus Price explained that the previously announced decision to concentrate on core strengths makes it an ideal time for the mortgages business to expand under new ownership.

"We saw strong interest in our mortgages business through the sale process and we're delighted that we are announcing this transaction ahead of schedule," he said.

"It is perhaps the most significant milestone achieved to date in Iress' transformation, which sets out our plans to simplify our structure, create a more transparent and sustainable business and find new owners for businesses which are no longer strategically aligned to Iress' objectives."

It's anticipated the transaction will be completed by the middle of the year.

The transaction follows Iress offloading its platform business last month to Praemium for $1 million cash and additional $20 million over 18 months if certain milestones are met.

Last year, Iress also sold its managed fund administration business to SS&C Technologies for $52 million.

The current effective interest rate across Iress' drawn borrowings is approximately 6%. It is expected that the target leverage range of 1.0-1.5x will be achieved by the end of 2024.

Read more: IressBain CapitalMarcus PricePraemiumSS&C Technologies
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Iress share price jumps on takeover rumours
Iress sells platforms business
Iress reports $137m loss in 'challenging year'
Iress loses key wealth executive
Managed account FUM closes in on $200bn milestone
Centrepoint Alliance targets further growth with new platform
Investment Trends ranks top five platforms
Centric hires chief client officer
AI mania will underwhelm advice: Finura
GBST raids SS&C for APAC head

Editor's Choice

Low-margin clients hurt practice valuations

KARREN VERGARA
Lower fee-paying clients are severely affecting financial advice practices' bottom line and ultimately drag business valuations, a new analysis reveals.

Selfwealth expands leadership team

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The platform welcomed a chief experience officer, chief technology officer, and head of marketing and communication.

FAAA calls on ATO to provide clarity over advice fees

ELIZA BAVIN
The FAAA said the ATO should refine its position on financial advisers giving advice to clients with pre-existing investments.

Advanced ETP portfolios come at higher cost, complexity

ANDREW MCKEAN
Investors can opt for a more advanced portfolio of exchange-traded products (ETPs), but it will cost about three times as much.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 

MAR
20

Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 

APR
24

Ideas for Impact - Accelerating Australia's Energy Transition 

MAY
23

Future Investment Forum 

JUN
6

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Brian Parker

CHIEF ECONOMIST
AUSTRALIAN RETIREMENT TRUST
To Brian Parker, the best investment ideas are the ones that make common sense. As chief economist of Australian Retirement Trust, Parker combines his analytical prowess and interpersonal skills to better member education and outcomes. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach